METHUEN — The city now has its own version of Electric Avenue, and it’s at Nevins Memorial Library on Broadway. Late last month, officials from National Grid and the city joined for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new electric vehicle charging station, or EVC, located in the library parking lot.
Library Director Krista McLeod said people at the library had been asking about the possibility of installing an EVC as electric vehicles, like the Nissan Leaf, Toyota Prius or Chevy Volt become more popular.
“Over the last couple of years, we have begun to hear from patrons who were asking us to install an EVC in the parking lot, so they could charge their cars while they were in the library studying or attending a program,” McLeod said. “We were so thrilled when the city’s Economic & Community Development staff reached out to us to suggest that we work together to put in a grant to help fund this project.”
This EV charging station project, completed by Methuen-based company Voltrek, was funded in part by National Grid through its EV Charging Infrastructure Program.
The station at the Library will be part of the Chargepoint network, which is an app that assists electric vehicle drivers in finding charging stations.
“Methuen is committed and focused on building energy systems and infrastructure for a sustainable economic future that can support a vibrant and healthy community,” said Mayor Neil Perry. “The library charging station is the first of many such stations that I expect we will be installing at schools and municipal facilities…including City Hall hopefully in the near future.”
Since the library is close to the highways, and is a great place for people to stop and spend some time while they charge their vehicle, the station is expected to be a popular stop. The library will offer the first hour of charging for free, and will then charge .20 cents per KwH after that.
“We are proud to be helping our patrons who drive electric vehicles, and to play a part in introducing green technology options to the residents of Methuen,” said McLeod.