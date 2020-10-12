LAWRENCE — Eversource plans to announce Tuesday what its new ownership means for 300,000 natural gas customers throughout the Merrimack Valley.
Eversource bought Columbia Gas for $1.1 billion in the wake of the Sept. 13, 2018, gas disaster, when fires and explosions fueled by natural gas ripped through Lawrence, Andover and North Andover, causing a billion dollars in damage.
Columbia Gas accepted full responsibility for the disaster and was ordered by a federal judge, in a plea deal, to pay a $53 million fine and sell the company.
On Tuesday morning, Eversource officials and local leaders are scheduled to have a press conference at the Eversource Service Center at 55 Marston St., Lawrence.
Reporters “will learn more about the purchase and what it means for customers,” according to a press release.
Bill Akley, Eversource’s president of gas operations, will be at the event.
The Merrimack Valley gas disaster killed a Lawrence teenager, injured dozens, and damaged more than 130 homes in Andover, North Andover and South Lawrence.
Thousands of residents and businesses in the three communities were left without natural gas for heat and hot water, for several months in some cases.
Under the plea deal, Columbia Gas accepted responsibility for the disaster, avoided criminal prosecution and agreed to pay the record fine while NiSource, its parent, put the company up for sale.
Eversource brings a strong track record of corporate responsibility and commitment to safety to Columbia Gas customers and communities, according to a statement previously released by the company.
“Eversource is uniquely positioned to leverage the strengths of our current and future workforce, facilities, gas supply resources and business processes to achieve greater operational efficiency, while continuing to deliver on our unwavering commitment to safety and superior service for our customers,” said Eversource Chairman, President and CEO Jim Judge.
“As the #1 rated energy company in the U.S. by Newsweek and the #1 ranked utility according to Forbes and JUST Capital for corporate social responsibility, we are focused on providing safe and reliable service to our customers while at the same time nurturing a diverse and engaged workplace for employees and working to protect the environment,” Judge said. “We look forward to bringing that commitment to all of our new customers and employees.”
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.