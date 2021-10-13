LAWRENCE — As the days grow shorter, local farmers’ markets will soon be coming to a close.
Groundwork Lawrence’s farmer’s market, which is open from June 16 to Oct. 30, is no different.
Residents flocked to Campagnone North Common Wednesday to take advantage of the locally grown produce.
According to the Groundwork Lawrence website, patronizing farmers markets is a good thing to do because “fruits and vegetables grown locally are best for you, your health, and your family’s health, (and) because it supports local businesses, keeps money in our community, and is the best for the environment.”
In addition to Campagnone Common on Wednesdays, the market is also open on Fridays at the Nevins Memorial Library in Methuen and on Saturdays at Lawrence Catholic Academy on Parker Street in Lawrence.