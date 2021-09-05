It has been two years since a traditional Feast of the Three Saints has been celebrated by the St. Alfio Society of Lawrence. On Sunday, the society celebrated the 98th annual Feast of the Three Saints with the annual procession of the saints through the old Italian neighborhood.
The feast honors three Italian brothers, Alfio, Filadelfo and Cirino, who were martyred in the 3rd century for refusing to denounce their faith. The feast ‘‘festa’’ is also a time for families and friends of all nationalities to come together and celebrate this Lawrence tradition.