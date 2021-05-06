SALEM, N.H. — Fire Chief Larry Best delivered an encouraging local update on the pandemic at this week's selectmen meeting: The town is having substantially fewer confirmed cases of the virus as strong vaccine distribution efforts continue.
Best said there were 45 active cases of COVID-19 early this week in Salem. A year ago — on May 4, 2020 — the number of active cases was four times higher, a total of 173, he said.
For the first time since November, records show the total number of cases in New Hampshire dipped below 2,000 — to 1,979, he said.
“The big thing right now we’re spending a lot of our time on is the vaccinations,” Best said, noting that Fire Department members are doing “a tremendous job” helping to staff a state vaccination site at the former Lord and Taylor store in the Mall at Rockingham Park.
Three to four people staff the vaccination site for two six-hour shifts each day, Best said. About 2,000 doses of Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are reportedly administered daily.
Doug Devine, Salem’s EMS director, has been a steadfast contributor to local vaccine planning efforts at that site and townwide. His latest tasks include preparing to vaccinate the next eligible age group — children 12 to 15 — pending approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Food and Drug Administration.
“We’re hearing from sources that could be coming soon, maybe this week,” Best said Monday.
He went on to praise Devine and others in the Fire Department for ongoing efforts to coordinate in-home vaccinations and transportation to the mall vaccination site for residents who have no other options.
As the numbers of virus cases continue to fluctuate daily, health officials are encouraging practices such as social distancing and mask-wearing when people are close to others.
The state’s mask mandate did expire April 16 in an announcement which followed a drop in daily COVID-related deaths to 0.6% in New Hampshire, Gov. Chris Sununu said. It was the lowest death rate since October 2020, before the mask mandate was implemented.
State epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan has since said, “Even as restrictions are reduced, we are still in a pandemic and levels of COVID-19 remain high across the state.”
There were no virus outbreaks in the southern region of New Hampshire as of Best’s latest update. He said the only known problem areas are two assisted living facilities farther north, as well as the federal jail in Berlin.
Getting tested for the virus before and after traveling, and when having contact with anyone who tested positive, is still encouraged, he said.
Best said 36,000 Salem residents have taken advantage of locally available antigen and PCR testing since the start of the pandemic.