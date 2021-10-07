METHUEN — Fire Chief Tim Sheehy has been awarded a three-year contract extension to continue his role leading one of the city’s top public safety agencies, following a unanimous vote by the City Council.
Sheehy’s new contract begins Jan. 1, 2022 and runs through 2024. He will receive an annual salary of $229,000.
“Thanks for faith in me still. I won’t let you down,” Sheehy told councilors when his contract was approved earlier this month. “I have the best job in the world and I enjoy coming to work every day. I really appreciate it and I’m looking forward to working with (new police) Chief (Scott) McNamara. I think it will be a great public safety team in Methuen.”
A 28-year veteran of the department, Sheehy was honored as Firefighter of the Year by the Methuen Exchange Club in 2011.