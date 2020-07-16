GEORGETOWN — An electrical problem caused a house fire early Wednesday morning that was narrowly escaped by three residents, according to a statement from Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey's office.
An investigation by state and local fire officials determined the 5:13 a.m. fire at 24 Tenney St. began in an outlet in a second-floor spare bedroom, the fire marshal said. It was brought under control shortly after 6 a.m.
Georgetown Fire Chief Fred Mitchell said working smoke alarms saved the lives of three residents who were able to escape the fire unharmed.
“Without working smoke alarms, they might not have awoken before being overcome by the toxic smoke,” Mitchell said in a written statement.
Investigators determined an electric arc ignited a nearby chair in the bedroom, officials said. Most of the damage was contained to the bedroom where the fire began, though soot damage was throughout the second floor, officials said.
A cat died in the fire, according to the statement.
The Georgetown Fire Department was assisted by firefighters from Boxford, Groveland, Haverhill, Newbury, Rowley and West Newbury, along with the Atlantic Ambulance the state Department of Fire Services’ Rehab Unit. The fire was investigated by members of the Georgetown fire and police departments and State Police assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, according to the statement.