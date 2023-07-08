ANDOVER — Fireworks lit up the sky Thursday night over the Andover High School with accompanying crackles and pops, albeit a few days later than usual this year due to the weather.
The display is known as Jerry Silverman Fourth of July Fireworks. Gerald “Jerry” Silverman was a former Andover selectman and Chairman of the Greater Lawrence Technical School Committee. He supported the town’s fireworks’ show every year with fundraising and donations. He passed away in 2009.
Even before the rain it was not clear if the show would proceed as usual this year after residents at Town Meeting voted in favor of an environmental requirement for the show that Andover Fire Chief Mike Mansfield said they would be unable to meet.
However the show was kept on with a vote from the Select Board after members heard from the vendor who said they would use fireworks that are almost entirely biodegradable.
The show was originally slated for July 3.
Department of Public Works staff watched the area for debris on Thursday night and workers will be back on Friday morning to clean the site, according to the town.
Residents near the high school who find debris on their property can call: 978-623-8700.
