LAWRENCE — A large fight broke out just down the street from Lawrence High School Wednesday, the latest in a string of incidents triggering arrests, injuries and meetings among officials.
Four juveniles, and a woman believed to be the mother of one of the juveniles, were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after fighting near Sullivan Park, near the North Parish Road school, according to a press release.
The altercation erupted around 3 p.m. after LHS dismissal.
Student dismissal times have been staggered over the past couple of weeks due to fighting in and around the building.
No injuries were reported Wednesday although an LHS administrator was injured recently breaking up a fight on campus.
H e has returned to work, officials said.
Mayor Kendrys Vasquez, and members of the Lawrence Teachers Union, said the fighting is linked to anxiety and tension students have experienced after returning to in-person classes following remote learning shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dozens, including parents, teachers and community members, attended a meeting Monday night to discuss the school violence and safety.
On Wednesday afternoon, officials stressed they are committed to keeping the schools safe.
“The safety of the students of the Lawrence Public Schools continues to be of paramount importance to Mayor Vasquez, Superintendent Paris, and Chief Vasque, as such we will continue to proactively address this issue,” according to a press release.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.