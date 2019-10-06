WINDHAM — Southpaw Boxing and Fitness, 41 Range Road, offers a free self-defense class for teens and adults on Oct. 17, 6 p.m. The class, taught by coach Nick Sousa, will offer participants the ability to protect and defend themselves by learning the basics of how to quickly disable an attacker and escape. The class will also help class members enhance their awareness of surroundings and teaches self-confidence. To learn more call(603) 324-8200.
Atkinson craft fair
ATKINSON — Community Crossroads is hosting a craft fair on Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Atkinson Community Center. Community Crossroads is an area agency that serves individuals with developmental disabilities and acquired brain disorders and their families living in 11 southern New Hampshire communities.
Pelham Fire Department Fundraiser
PELHAM — The Pelham Fire Department Local 4546 started their phone campaign for fundraising for the annual comedy night. They started Oct. 4 and will be calling through the next few weeks. If you have any questions contact the Fire Department at their business line 603-635-2703.
Salem school community members win CTE awards
SALEM, N.H. — At the Work Based Learning Awards in Concord on Sept. 25 Superintendent Michael Delahanty was recognized as an Overall Champion for his advocacy and support of work based learning. Student Emma Liptrap was recognized as a Work Based Learning Student Champion for her time at Robert William Hannon Architect PLLC. Keith Poulin and his team at Northeast Rehabilitation Hospital Network were recognized for their ongoing support as Industry Partner Champions.
Whittier Vo-Tech to build HVAC lab
HAVERHILL — Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School received a $409,225 Skills Capital Grant to expand its Heating, Ventilation, Air-Conditioning and Refrigeration program.
Skills Capital Grants, which are administered through Gov. Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito’s office, are designed to help high schools, colleges and other educational institutions invest in the most up-to-date training equipment to give their students an advantage when they continue in their chosen field or particular area of study.
The awards cover a broad range of fields, from construction and engineering to healthcare and hospitality.
According to Superintendent Maureen Lynch, Whittier's grant funding will be used to build a state-of-the-art lab with the latest HVAC and Refrigeration equipment used to work on residential, commercial and light commercial structures. Students will gain experience with gas and oil burner technologies, rooftop heating and cooling units, ice machines, refrigeration and freezer units, ductless high-efficiency heat pumps and air conditioning systems.
"This Skills Capital Grant will give students the opportunity to work on the latest energy efficient HVAC equipment," HVAC Instructor Rich Gonsalves said. "With the addition of new equipment, we will be able to educate our students on the newest technology to increase the number of qualified technicians in our region."
Students will have opportunities to work both inside the classroom, in new student laboratories/workstations, and outside the building on real equipment used in the industry.
Construction on the new lab is set to begin in October, and is estimated to be completed by the end of the school year.
Hampstead to hold yard sale
HAMPSTEAD — The fourth annual Hampstead Town-Wide Yard Sale, takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Hampstead Central School, 21 Emerson Ave. and throughout the town.
Cost is a $25 donation for both individual sites and space at the community site. Find registration forms at comcaregivers.org/events/town-wide-yard-sale or by calling 603-432-0877, ext. 4.
Maps will be sold the day before at the following locations: Depot Crossing, St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, Hampstead Health and Fitness, and Hampstead Center Market and, starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, at four locations: Hampstead Central School, Depot Crossing, St. Christopher's, and 320 Sandown Road Plaza.
This year's map, which can be purchased for a $2 donation, will have a QR CODE linked to a digital map. All proceeds will benefit Community Caregivers of Greater Derry, whose mission is to enrich lives and support individuals to remain independent through a compassionate volunteer community.
All services to residents are free of charge and include transportation, light chores, shopping, friendly visiting and home repair. Caregivers also operates the free Loaner’s Closet for Durable Medical Equipment.