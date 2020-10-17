ANDOVER — Multiple generations — mostly women — stood in the rain Saturday morning at Shawsheen Square waving flags and signs in protest of the current presidential administration and President Donald Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court.
“I’m doing this for my mom who would be doing this if she literally weren’t on her death bed,” Laura Geggis, 59, of Topsfield said. “I had to decide between being with her or being here. I decided to be here to continue her fight. And I’m going to go be with my mom this afternoon and show her a photo.”
Geggis, joined her 23-year-old daughter Lissa and more than 50 other people ranging in ages from 1 to 73 at the square to participate in the Andover Women’s March. The gathering was one of more than 400 similar protests held across the country 17 days before Election Day.
Most protest signs referenced women’s rights and the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose position on the court is currently being filled.
“I’m annoyed because RBG fought for women and a woman is going to shut the doors for everyone but her,” Carrie Linden, 29, of Topsfield said.
Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett did not answer directly how she would rule on abortion cases that would come to the court during her confirmation hearing this past week.
Sisters Candice Dyer, 36, and Lauren Morin, 38, both of Haverhill brought their five children ranging from 1 to 8-years-old because they wanted to teach them “to stand up for what they believe in,” Dyer said.
Morin agreed, “We wanted to show our support for women’s rights and human rights and for a change for our kids. We want leadership who is respectful of women, especially for our daughters.”
Ginsburg died 46 days before the election, and Trump announced Barrett eight days later on Sept. 26 when people around the country had already started casting ballots for this year’s election. Republicans have stated their intent to confirm Barrett before the Nov. 4 election, making it one of the fastest confirmations in the country’s history.
The confirmation is controversial because it follows Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s, R-Kentucky, refusal to allow the Senate to vote on former President Barack Obama’s nominee in 2016 because it was an election year.
“I have nothing against (Barrett) personally, she seems educated,” Norah McCarthy, 72, of Andover said. “But I think the idea that she was rubber stamped and that I’m afraid she will rubber stamp the current president and his campaign. It’s very scary.”
Protesters also voiced upset over what they see as the nomination being a higher priority for the Senate than the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The people in our group feel very strongly that the Supreme Court seat is being filled faster than any COVID-relief package,” said Molly Beams, organizer and president of Indivisible Andover. “It seems like the priorities are upside down.”
This week’s protest was more widely attended than the typical showing on a given Saturday, Beams said. Her group has been out every weekend at Shawsheen Square protesting various policies and actions by the Trump administration, she said.
“It’s really important for people to obviously vote, but to engage even further in the democracy,” Beams said. “An actively engaged base of citizens is the only way this works... I’m hopping the engagement happening now continues into the next several decades, regardless of who is in charge.”