ANDOVER — One employee at Gillette’s Andover facility has tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to a statement from Procter & Gamble, Gillette’s parent company, the employee was not on site for a week prior to receiving their test results and is presently staying at home while her/she recovers.
"The health and well-being of our employees and the safety of our workplaces remain our top priority,” wrote James Williams, a senior manager of communications for Procter & Gamble.
He added, “Whilst we are advised by medical experts that the risk of further transmissions is very low, we have taken extreme precautions and closed the area this employee was working in for deep cleaning and sanitation.”
The razor and shaving product company is now conducting temperature screenings of everyone who enters their Andover site. They are also making their employees wear protective masks and follow social distancing protocols.
Williams added that the production of razors is especially important right now because some people need to shave in order to “ensure proper fit” of their masks.
“This is an important facility for the production of Gillette shaving products, particularly in the current crisis for the medical staff and first responders who are shaving to ensure a proper fit of the N95 masks they are wearing,” wrote Williams. “The site has also repurposed some of its production lines to manufacture hand sanitizer to keep our employees safe and to donate to the community.”