BYFIELD – Thursday night, the head of The Governor’s Academy and the board president announced receipt of a $15 million gift from Robert M. and Anne T. Bass, the largest bequest in the institution’s history.
Head of School Dr. Peter H. Quimby and Board President Jim Pierce made the announcement about the historic boost to the “With True Courage: The Campaign for Governor’s”, the academy’s fundraising campaign launched in 2017.
Robert Bass is a member of Governor’s Class of 1967.
The $15 million establishes the Bass Institute, which will serve as the intellectual center of environmental science teaching and research initiatives at the academy, and The Bass Challenge, a $10 million matching gift challenge that allows Governor’s to surpass its original campaign goal of $75 million and set a new goal of $100 million by the end of 2023, Quimby said in a press release.
The Bass Institute will work in partnership with the Alfond Environmental Studies Center, a state-of-the-art, sustainable research facility that Governor’s plans to build on the banks of the Parker River and the Great Salt Marsh within the next couple of years. Bill Alfond — also a member of the class of 1967 — and Joan Alfond led the way for this capital project with a gift of $5 million in 2017.
The virtual gathering Thursday celebrated the generosity of over 4,000 members of the Governor’s Academy community who have made “With True Courage” campaign the most successful in the academy’s history, Quimby said. The new goal “reflects the investment needed to realize all of the priorities set forth in the campaign: bringing the Alfond Center and the Bass Institute to life, expanding Governor’s commitment to student aid and faculty excellence, and cultivating growing support for The Governor’s Fund, the school’s annual fund,” according to the release.
The impact of the campaign is evidenced throughout the campus, Quimby said: Faculty members have moved into three new homes on Old Road, history faculty are teaching in new classrooms, students are forming lifelong friendships in the renovated and expanded Peter Marshall French Student Center, and athletic teams are practicing and competing on the new Bennett H. Beach ‘67 Track and Alfond Turf Field.
Of the campaign, Quimby said, “The Govs community continually inspires me with its energy, its imagination, and its dedication. I’m proud of how far we’ve come in this campaign — and I know that together we can redefine what is possible for the Academy.”
According to Forbes, Robert M. Bass is a billionaire investor and philanthropist who founded Oak Hill Capital Partners in 1986 and is the former chairman of Aerion Corp., an aerospace firm in Nevada.