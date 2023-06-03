HAVERHILL/LAWRENCE — The city of Haverhill and Groundwork Lawrence were each awarded $100,000 grants from the state to plant trees in each community and to distribute educational brochures about the benefits of a healthy tree canopy and tree care.
In an effort to help communities build resilience and mitigate the harms of the climate crisis, the Healey-Driscoll Administration announced that $1.3 million in grants will support tree plantings in Gateway Cities across the state. Eight municipalities and two nonprofits will receive awards totaling $988,300 through the Greening the Gateway Cities (GGCP) Implementation Grant Program, and an additional 15 projects are receiving awards totaling $313,571 through the GGCP’s Partnership Grant Program.
Groundwork Lawrence, a community-based non-governmental organization, will use its $100,000 Implementation Grant to plant 350 trees in the South Lawrence West neighborhood impacted by the Columbia Gas line explosions of 2018, and the Tower Hill neighborhood. The organization also received a $20,000 Partnership Grant to conduct door-to-door canvassing, literature mailings and tabling at community events to raise awareness of GGCP tree planting within the Haverhill Department of Conservation (DCR) tree planting zone and communicate the benefits of urban canopy.
Haverhill will use its $100,000 Implementation Grant to plant 300 trees and disseminate educational brochures pertaining to the benefits of a healthy tree canopy and tree care. The city received the same size grant last year to plant trees, which Mayor James Fiorentini says is one of his top city beautification programs.
Summer reading kick-off
HAVERHILL — The public library will hold a summer reading kickoff party on Saturday, June 17, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Patrons of all ages can come and sign up for the summer reading challenges and have fun too. The event will start off with a Rockabye Beats concert outdoors at 11 a.m. Try out some rhythm sticks, tambourines, and shakers. There will also be giant lawn games, face painting, four sessions of laser tag, Sal’s pizza food truck, and Carter’s Ice Cream. Laser tag requires registration as space is limited. Please visit haverhillpl.org or call 978-373-1586, ext. 626 to register.
Antique appraisal roadshow
GROVELAND — The Groveland Historical Society will host an antiques appraisal roadshow event Wednesday, June 14, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Washington Hall, 101 Washington St. Registration is not needed. Admission is $5 and you can bring a maximum of three items for a $5 per item fee.
Appraiser is Dan Meader, antique appraiser and director at John McInnis Auctioneers.
Drivers warned of overnight highway ramp closures in Andover
ANDOVER — State transportation officials are warning drivers of temporary alternating closures of the I-495/I-93 interchange ramps in Andover. The ramps will be closed nightly from Sunday, June 4, through Friday morning, June 9, during the hours of 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. The closures are scheduled to conclude by 5 a.m. on Friday, June 9. Access to one of the ramps will be always maintained.
During the overnight work, there will be a one-at-a-time ramp closures to install light poles on the edges of the ramps.
MassDOT encourages drivers to seek alternate routes (next exit), reduce speed and use caution while approaching and traveling through the work zone.
Message boards, signs, traffic control devices, and police details will be used to guide drivers safely through the work zone.
For more information on traffic conditions, visit mass511.com.
Groveland opens new community trailGROVELAND — The Town of Groveland officially opened its new community trail on May 25.
Representatives from MassDot, State Sen. Bruce Tarr’s Office, Stantec Design, and other businesses and individuals who helped bring this project together attended the ribbon cutting for the new trail, which was made possible through state funding in the amount of $2,465,385. The town also used Community Preservation Committee funding to help with the initial design. The trail opened a year ahead of schedule.
The 3.5 mile path will now be used to connect people, places, neighbors, and the community to the outdoors. The trail’s main entrances is at 466 Main St.
The trail connects with multiple community areas including, the Bagnall Elementary School, the Center Street Greenway, Shanahan Field and multiple residential neighborhoods.
