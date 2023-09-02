WINDHAM — The Greater Salem Caregivers will hold their annual gala on Oct. 18, at 5:30 p.m. at Searles Castle, 23 Searles Road.
This year’s gala is an Oktoberfest theme. It will feature cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, followed by dinner, raffles, music and more.
“This event is our signature fundraiser, and we are extremely grateful to our diamond sponsor, Pentucket Bank, for their support of this event and the vital services we provide to our clients,” said Connie Young, executive director of the Greater Salem Caregivers.
Tickets are $50 per person and available at salemcare.org.
Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, contact Connie Young at 603-898-2850 or salemcaregivers3@gmail.com.
Greater Salem Caregivers is a non-profit organization which provides assistance to home-bound adults in Salem and Pelham in order to help them develop and maintain independence and dignity within their home and community. Services are provided through a network of community volunteers.
Scarecrow kits on sale
ATKINSON — The Atkinson Historical Society will begin selling scarecrow sale this month in the Kimball House Barn, 3 Academy Avenue.
Sales run Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Wednesdays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. They will also be on sale at the Atkinson car show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4.
Cash or check is preferred but credit cards are accepted.
They have approximately 100 new hand painted faces from scary to silly and everything in between. There are two sizes, “adult” and “child.” All are $30.
Proceeds benefit the historical society.
Antique car show Monday
ATKINSON — The MacDonald Memorial Antique Truck and Car Show, sponsored by the Atkinson Lions and the Atkinson Fire Association, is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Atkinson Town Common and adjacent Fire Department Grounds, on Academy Avenue.
There is no charge for admission but donations are encouraged. Parking is free and food will be available for purchase.
Only antique vehicles 25 years or older will be allowed to participate and receive a ribbon. All participating vehicles should aim to arrive at the Town Common between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Parking attendants will assist and ensure proper spacing between vehicles.
Donations of canned goods for the Atkinson Food Bank can be left at the registration desk. Rain date is Saturday, Sept. 9.
For more information, go to atkinson.nhlions.org. or contact atkinsonnhlions@gmail.com or atkffassociation@comcast.net.
Become a hospice volunteer
EXETER — Rockingham VNA & Hospice will offer a comprehensive hospice volunteer training beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 5 and continuing every Tuesday, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. through Oct. 24, at 4 Alumni Drive.
A terminal diagnosis can be a lonely experience. At a time when understanding is needed most, many hospice patients find themselves isolated, even from family and friends.
Volunteers will learn how to provide compassionate support to those patients at the end of life and their families. They are especially looking for veterans to train to companion with other veterans on hospice.
To register, call Martha Carlson at 603-580-8949 or 800-540-2981, ext. 8949.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.