ANDOVER — Get cozy for a family-friendly program of spooky Halloween music with a fun light show at South Church Sunday, Oct. 24, at 5 p.m.
This 40 minute program will get kids of all ages in the Halloween spirit with Cathy Meyer, South Church minister of music, on organ, and Carol-Georgine West on piano. They will play well-known music from the Addams Family, Super Mario Bros, Star Wars, Zelda and more. Bring your stuffed animals and blankets.
There is a suggested donation $20 per family. Visit southchurch.com for more information.
Library offers live and virtual programs this month
HAVERHILL — The public library is offering a variety in person and virtual programs. For more information and to register visit www.haverhillpl.org under Calendar of Events. Masks are required for all indoor programs (ages 2 and up) regardless of vaccination status.
Oct. 21 from 7 to 8 p.m.: Paul Eno, supernatural adventurer, takes a journey through the paranormal, live and on Zoom.
Oct. 27 from 2 to 3 p.m.: Introductory class on the basics of Gmail, in the library computer lab.
Oct. 29 from 3 to 4 p.m.: Virtual velvet pumpkin crafting class.
Ruth’s House autumn fundraiser to include cash raffle
HAVERHILL — Ruth’s House will hold its Changing Seasons Changing Lives autumn fundraiser Nov. 6 from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Haverhill Country Club.
The event will include music by the band Airtight, a buffet, silent auction and grab bags. State Rep. Andy Vargas will be honored during the event.
Ruth’s House, a nonprofit thrift store in Lafayette Square, offers support to those in need – children, single mothers, veterans, and senior citizens from across the Merrimack Valley.
Tickets are $50 each and include automatic entry into a cash drawing for $1,000, $500 and $250.
For tickets to this event, visit online at www.ruthshouse.org.
Newburyport Bank donates $1,000 to Ruth’s House autumn fundraiser
HAVERHILL — Newburyport Bank recently donated $1,000 as an event sponsor of Ruth’s House Changing Season Changing Live fundraiser.
“The work Ruth’s House does is a life-saver for so many people,” said Lloyd Hamm, president and CEO of Newburyport Bank. “For almost 30 years they have provided clothing for families in difficult situations. This effort has allowed those they serve to have a better quality of life. Ruth’s House represents the best of the human spirit of giving and we’re happy to support the event and everything that they do.”
Edwards Vacuum job fair planned
ANDOVER — Edwards Vacuum will hold a job fair Wednesday, Oct. 27, from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel, 123 Old River Road, Andover.
Learn more about Edwards Vacuum, which is opening a state-of-the-art research and development and manufacturing center in Haverhill’s Broadway Business Park and speak directly with hiring managers about growth opportunities now available within the organization.
Enjoy an evening of light refreshments, conversation, and exploring where you may fit on Team Edwards.
To register for this event, visit www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/EdwardsCareersEvent.
Trick or treat and other festive happenings
METHUEN — Boys and ghouls of Methuen, get ready: Mayor Neil Perry announced that trick or treating is Sunday, Oct. 31, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Prior to the big candy grab, Perry, the Methuen Recreation Department and the Methuen Youth Commission invite residents to Greycourt Park, 37 Pleasant St. Saturday, Oct. 23, from noon to 3 p.m. for a free fall festival. There will be food, a costume contest, music and other fun. Follow the Methuen Recreation Department Facebook page for more details.
Trick or treat in Haverhill
HAVERHILL — The city will host trick or treating Sunday, Oct. 31, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Safety tips include crossing at street corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks, looking left, right and left again when crossing and to keep looking as you cross. Use glowsticks or flashlights for visibility.
Whenever possible, walk on sidewalks or paths and watch for cars that are turning or backing up. Teach children to never dart out into the street or cross between parked cars and have adults check all candy collected before consuming it.