HAVERHILL — A Haverhill attorney has been reprimanded for charging excessive fees and failing to communicate the scope of his work to his clients during the sale of their dental practice, the Board of Bar Overseers ruled.
Attorney Michael Gerstein, who has an office on Kenoza Avenue, was publicly reprimanded Aug. 13 after he represented two clients in the sale of their jointly-owned dental practice, according to court records.
Gerstein failed to provide the clients with a written statement detailing the scope of the case and his fee, according to the Board of Bar Overseers, which monitors the actions of lawyers.
After two sales of the dental practice fell through, Gerstein sent his clients a bill for $6,702 for work performed, but the bill did not itemize how many hours Gerstein worked or the hourly rate he charged, the court records show.
According to the records, Gerstein and his clients agreed to a revised charge of $5,000, which the clients paid.
When a new prospective buyer was found in May 2017, the clients asked Gerstein how much he expected to charge for the new transaction, the records show. Gerstein said his fees would be about $5,000, as long as there were "no hiccups along the way," according to the records.
Gerstein told his clients he would be able to use many of the same documents that were drafted for the previous sale that fell through, including a purchase-and-sale agreement, the records show. The negotiations and closing on the new sale took three months and was finalized in August 2017, the paperwork indicated.
Gerstein sent the clients a final bill for $18,697, according to the records. The bill did not specify an hourly rate or number of hours per activity that would allow the clients to determine Gerstein's hourly rate, according to the records. The clients contested the fee and Gerstein reduced his fee to $17,000 and later to $15,000, the records show
"The fees ... were clearly excessive based on the work that he performed for his clients," the Board of Bar Overseers said in the ruling.
According to the Bar of Board Overseers, Gerstein violated the rules of attorneys by failing to communicate in writing his plan to represent the clients or his rate, and also by charging and collecting a "clearly excessive fee," court records show.