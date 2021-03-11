Haverhill man guilty after 3rd DWI arrest

NEWBURYPORT — A Haverhill man in jail since his November arrest for a third drunken drinking offense pleaded guilty to the charge Wednesday in Newburyport District Court and was sentenced to two years in jail.
Kevin Mark Ward, 54, of Brook Street, Haverhill, saw all but 150 days of his sentence suspended for two years while on probation. He was also given credit for 102 days behind bars. During his two years on probation, Ward must remain drug and alcohol free with random screens, wear a SCRAM alcohol monitoring device and pay $1,250 in fines. He also lost his driver's license for eight years.
Due to a recent COVID-19 infection inside Newburyport District Court, the building was closed for the day for cleaning. All court matters, including Ward's plea deal, happened via video conference.
Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy said Ward was pulled over on Route 150 in Amesbury on Nov. 27 around 8 p.m. by Amesbury police Officer Thomas Nichols.
Nichols was monitoring traffic on Route 110 (Macy Street) when Ward drove past him. Conducting a routine check on the car, Nichols learned Ward was not licensed to drive, police said. The officer entered traffic and flashed his lights and Ward did not notice the officer until they had merged onto Interstate 495 south, police said.
When Ward noticed Nichols, he sped up and crossed lanes without signaling, almost hitting another car and a tractor-trailer, according to police. Ward then left the highway at the next exit (Route 150) and pulled over, police said.
Nichols asked why Ward did not stop right away and was driving erratically. Ward said the officer "scared the crap out him," according to police.
Nichols noticed Ward appeared intoxicated and asked if he had been drinking before getting behind the wheel, police said. Ward admitted having four beers, prompting Nichols to arrest him, police said. When Nichols searched the car, he found three empty 25-ounce beer cans and two cans that still contained beer, police said.
Ward agreed to take a blood alcohol level test which registered 0.22, almost three times the legal limit of 0.08 for drunken driving, according to the prosecutor.
A check of Ward's record showed drunken driving incidents in 1985 and 2019, the prosecutor said.