HAVERHILL — Police continue investigating a shooting Monday night in the inner-city Mount Washington neighborhood, according to Haverhill police spokesman Capt. Stephen Doherty.
A 911 call reporting shots fired came in at 8:22 p.m. Monday, Doherty said, and officers responded to the area of 1 Marble St.
When officers arrived, they found that multiple shots had been fired, and there was "minor damage" to 1 Marble St., Doherty said. No injuries were reported.
There are no suspects at this time, Doherty said.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Det. James Cotreau at 978-373-1212, ext.1573.