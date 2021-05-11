Haverhill searches for high school principal  

HAVERHILL — The city has launched a search for a new leader of Haverhill High School because current principal Glenn Burns has accepted the job of executive principal at the high school in Salem, Massachusetts.
Haverhill High will also be searching for a new grade 12 assistant principal after Tamara Stras said she is leaving at the end of this school year to become principal of Newton South High School. The search for who will replace her at Haverhill High is still in the stage of school officials reviewing candidates' resumes, the school district said.
Burns said he will continue as Haverhill High principal through the end of the school year, and plans to preside over graduation for the Class of 2021 in June at the stadium.
He begins his new job in Salem July 1.
Haverhill Superintendent Margaret said the Haverhill High principal job has been posted and applications are being accepted until Friday.
A committee of school administrators and human resources personnel will review applications, and candidates who meet the minimum qualifications will be sent to the high school for interviews by a team of teachers, students, parents, community members and School Committee members, Marotta said.
The first round of interviews could happen via Zoom, she said.
"Eventually, we want to see people in person and do a walk-through of the high school and meet some students," Marotta said.
Marotta will then interview several finalists, conduct reference checks and narrow the field of candidates to a small number of finalists who would be invited to the high school for a day to meet with staff and students.
"Then I would choose the best candidate," she said.
Marotta appointed Burns as Haverhill High principal in August 2018 after former principal Beth Kitsos moved into an administrative role as chief academic officer.
Marotta, who was named Haverhill superintendent in March 2018, worked closely with Burns in Salem, where she was assistant superintendent for student services for nine years. At the same time, Burns was principal of Salem's Collins Middle School, starting that job in 2014. He previously worked as a history teacher, a redesign coach and assistant principal in Fall River.
Burns, 40, said that at this time in his career he wants to work in his hometown of Salem and be close to his wife, Kate, and their children, Ella and Leah.
"As my oldest child enters school, this position (at Salem High School) would also provide me a minimal commute and the opportunity to be present for my two children during school activities and extracurricular activities," he said.
"I am proud of what Haverhill High School has accomplished over the past three years and how this school has demonstrated what school community is: everyone sharing in the common goal to provide our children access and opportunity to a world class education," he said. "Haverhill High School families should be proud."
Marotta said it's important to find the right person to lead the city's flagship school and for a candidate to have a strong educational vision for what the school can be.
"We want someone who communicates well with families and students and can bring out the best in staff and is excited about the job and about Haverhill," she said.
She said Burns has done an excellent job of creating equity for all students, and increasing the diversity of students in the school's early college program, which has doubled in size and works in partnership with Northern Essex Community College.
Burns said Haverhill High has become the largest designated early college high school in the state, offering more than 20 Advanced Placement courses taken by more than 290 students. Before the pandemic, Haverhill High students attended the courses at Northern Essex. During the health crisis, students have taken the classes online. The state pays students' tuition.
"Glenn introduced early college to students who weren't necessarily on the path to college and got them to rethink their path by making college more affordable, as students don't pay for their tuition to Northern Essex," Marotta said.
Burns was also successful in decreasing Haverhill High's dropout and absentee rate, and increasing school spirit, Marotta said.
"Families are pleased with the community culture that he's nurtured at the high school," she said. "It's very sad for us to see Glenn go, but it's the right move for him."
When the pandemic hit, Burns oversaw the creation of a learning program for the 2020-2021 school year, ensuring all 435 of the school's courses could run and be available to students. He also set up delivery of materials for all students learning remotely from home, making sure art supplies, texts and computers got to those children.
Also under his leadership, Haverhill High was awarded recognition as a Naval Honor School, which means its JROTC program is ranked in the top 20% of such programs nationally.
Haverhill High has implemented a seal of bi-literacy to celebrate its many students who have demonstrated mastery in two or more languages. The school received a favorable review after a visit by representatives of The New England Association of Schools and Colleges. That means the school is accredited — viewed favorably by colleges considering applications from Haverhill High graduates.
"Over the past three years I have learned what a Hillie is and what it means to be a Hillie," Burns said. "I have been proud to be part of a community that expects more and advocates fiercely for our children. We have overcome many obstacles together and each time prevailed stronger as a school and community."