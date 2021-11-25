NORTH ANDOVER — The Village Studio is teaming up with Blanket Me, Greater Lawrence Health, and The Daybreak Shelter to help the homeless on Small Business Saturday, which is this Saturday, Nov. 27.
All are encouraged to donate new gloves, hats, hand warmers and warm socks at 43 High St., Suite 110C. Anyone who brings a camera is also welcome to take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Free candy canes and kids’ crafts will also be available. For more information visit www.thevillagestudiona.com.
Women in Business luncheon planned
NORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a Women in Business luncheon with Kimberly Abare, president of New England Die Cutting, Tuesday, Dec. 7, from noon to 1:15 p.m. at Joe Fish Seafood Restaurant, 1120 Osgood St.
Cost is $25 for members and $35 for future members and includes an exclusive hot lunch.
To register, visit merrimackvalleychamber.com under “Events” or call 978-686-0900.
Library to hold food drive for Sacred Hearts Pantry
HAVERHILL — The public library will hold a pantry food drive Dec. 6 to 18. Bring in non-perishable food items to benefit local community members in need. For more information, call 978-373-1586, ext. 603. Donations to benefit Sacred Hearts Food Pantry.
Candles of Remembrance ceremony goes virtual
LAWRENCE — Merrimack Valley Hospice invites the public to its annual Candles of Remembrance ceremony on Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. via Zoom (Meeting ID 979 0309 8768; Passcode 742116). A virtual candle memorial wall will be displayed, and a gift of any amount will honor a loved one’s memory with an inscription in the 2021 Tribute Book.
Participants at home will be invited to light a candle as a symbol of light, warmth, hope, celebration and support for one another.
Susan Toleos, counseling services manager for spiritual and bereavement care at Home Health Foundation, said the event is designed for anyone who has suffered a loss – whether recent or in years past.
“We are entering the darkest and coldest season of the year, and yet our courage, our love, our memories, our hope and even our grief provide us with light and warmth,” she said. “By participating in this ceremony, you are creating a positive ritual that bestows your loss with powerful meaning and generates healing that aids us in our grief journey.”
Tribute gifts help Merrimack Valley Hospice continue to deliver compassionate comfort care to patients on the journey to life’s end, regardless of their ability to pay, as well as free bereavement services to any member of the community.
For more information, visit www.homehealthfoundation.org/event/candles, call 978-552-4188 or email emasterson@homehealthfoundation.org.
MD Esthetics grand opening
NORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce participated in a grand opening celebration for MD Esthetics at 123 Main St., Suite 6. Also taking part were State Sen. Diana DiZoglio, a representative from Sen. Bruce Tarr’s office and Representatives Christina Minicucci and Tram Nguyen.