LAWRENCE — The Somos Latinos exhibit, at Lawrence Heritage State Park through July 31, recounts Latinos’ journeys to the Immigrant City and beyond over the last 60-plus years, their voices telling a most American story, forever changing and marked by hardship and beauty, promise and pride.
Delia Duran-Clark told her story at the exhibit’s opening Sunday afternoon, reflecting themes common to Hispanic migration and immigration and presented in the exhibit’s quote panels, articles, graphics and video.
She recalled arriving to Lawrence from the Dominican Republic as a 12-year-old with three siblings in December 1982 dressed for the Caribbean and shocked by the cold.
The family lived on Oxford Street, ground zero for Lawrence’s two nights of race riots in August 1984 when they hunkered down inside and had to be rescued by a neighbor when their tenement caught fire.
Work and education were constant companions. Duran-Clark worked at Greater Lawrence Health Center, Cardinal Shoe, a salad making company, and taught first grade at the Tarbox School.
She graduated from Lawrence High School at 16 in 1986, Northern Essex Community College in 1991, Lesley College in 1993, and graduated from Boston College in 1998 with a master’s degree in sociology.
Also in 1998 she returned to the Dominican Republic to work as a school principal and to think about her identity as a Dominican-American and Black Latina. A lot of people assumed she was African-American, she said.
“Even in the Latino community, to have my dark complexion is not very common in the city of Lawrence,” Duran-Clark said. “So I decided to move to the DR.”
Three years later she was homesick and returned to Lawrence. She came to realize, by leaving the city, that it was her home.
Today she is the principal at Esperanza Academy in Lawrence and has four children of her own, and while she sleeps at her house in Andover she considers Lawrence the place where her heart lives.
Exhibit organizer Sara Morin Barth, who was born in Guatemala and adopted at age 2, invited Duran-Clark to speak, knowing her story reflected the experiences of many Hispanic arrivals to Lawrence.
Barth worked with graphic designer Ashley Rosario and nine other Lawrencians, researching the archives and extensive oral history collection at the Lawrence History Center to select quotes, articles — a number from the Eagle-Tribune — and images that told the Somos Latinos story from a Lawrence point of view.
The exhibit traces the early migration and immigration of Cuban, Puerto Rican and Dominican people in the 1950s and 1960s to more recent waves of new arrivals.
People who came for work, education and better lives for their families, had major adjustments here and many pined for the warmth of their native culture, but most stayed in Lawrence.
The city’s Latino population tripled in the 1980s, became majority Hispanic in 2000 and elected its first Hispanic mayor in 2009.
Today, according to Census and school data, 82% of Lawrence’s 88,000 residents are Hispanic; 79% speak another language at home; and about 4,000 of the Lawrence public schools’ 13,227 students come from a country other than the United States.
Barth has a master’s degree from Harvard University in museum studies and works at the Lawrence nonprofit Elevated Thought as a development strategist. What strikes her about today’s Lawrence immigration is how it resembles immigration here in the 19th and early 20th century.
Barth’s adopted mom and dad are of Sicilian and French-Canadian background. She spent much of her childhood with her Sicilian grandparents in Tower Hill and learned Sicilian.
One of the features of the Somos Latinos exhibit is its voice library, a booth visitors can enter and record their journey.
Barth took a turn reflecting on her feelings in the moment and found herself crying joyful tears over being part of the immigrant experience in Lawrence, the latest in a deep tradition of rich diverse newcomers.
“Lawrence has a beautiful immigrant foundation,” she said.
A goal of the exhibit is to reflect the beauty many Lawrencians see in their community, and to tell of the hard times and the good times from the past and the current day.
Good times include talk about firsts.
Maria Teresa Narganes tells how her parents worked double shifts, saved and bought a home. “We were one of the first Hispanics to ever move down there (South Lawrence). We were so proud. It was a three-family house.”
“I was the very first person to open a Hispanic clothing store here. Casa Melendez, 1970, Newbury Street,” Isabel Melendez says.
Hard times included prejudice, which earlier generations of immigrants knew, as well.
Maria Hernandez came to Lawrence in the early 1960s. Her mother was from Ecuador and her father from Costa Rica. She grew up learning Italian terms and Irish step dancing but after the riots in 1984 she no longer felt part of the overall community.
“One day I felt part of the community and was treated the same as everyone else … after the riots I became “The Latina” which, for them, was a derogatory name … and, for me, it was a turning point,” Hernandez says.
There is beauty in photos and drawings displaying comfort food, Lawrence landmarks, orange and green and blue tropical colors, hearing the Spanish language, visiting local businesses, celebrating in parades.
“I remember we drove here one Sunday and we saw the Lawrence Common and we thought it was so beautiful. It was Sunday afternoon, and we brought some food, and we sat on the Common and we had lunch and we thought it was lovely, so we moved,” Narganes says.
The exhibit is in English and Spanish, the languages given equal billing.
The exhibit was installed by Lawrence History Center Director Susan Grabski and retired Heritage State Park Supervisor James Beauchesne.
The exhibit is sponsored by the Friends of the Lawrence Heritage State Park and created in partnership with the Lawrence community, the Lawrence History Center, and Nobis Project with funding from Mass Humanities and Mass Cultural Council through the Expand Massachusetts Stories initiative, the Lawrence Cultural Council, Catherine McCarthy Memorial Trust, The White Fund, the Nathaniel and Elizabeth P. Stevens Foundation, and the Rosman Family Fund of the Essex County Community Foundation.
