LAWRENCE — Welcome to Jenny Garcia’s living room.
Home to sunny Dominican trappings and an evolving dream taking a shape all its own.
The Ateneo Dominicano de Nueva Inglaterra (Dominican Atheneum of New England), 15 Union St., is an informal museum which celebrates everyday Dominican Republic life through art, music, literature, furnishings and curios.
Step just outside the door on an early Thursday evening, 6-9 p.m., and live the culture for yourself at Bohemian Sunset festivities in the patio park at Warehouse Square.
Musicians sing and strum, sometimes to a beating drum.
The crowd claps and dances under colorful umbrellas strung from cables at the end of the red-brick Everett Mills.
The shows are free and easy and happy.
International bachata star Domenic Marte, a Lawrence native son born of a mom from Puerto Rico and a dad from the Dominican Republic, performed the June 22 Sunset.
On July 6, musician Felix Rodriguez, a local guy with a guitar, a voice of his own and wide Latin repertoire — not to mention a veteran stage presence born of innumerable gigs — put the crowd in a Caribbean state of mind.
He started with a lovelorn ballad and soon swept into faster Cuban and merengue numbers.
Three songs or so into his set he strummed and sang an upbeat song that had him and the audience singing back and forth to each other — in Spanish.
The meaning was clear in any language. “Let’s celebrate, let’s dance, let’s feel good.”
A 92-year-old grandmother, Aura Vasquez, rose from her wheelchair and, with a beatific smile, two stepped with her granddaughter.
Rodriguez performed with members of the crowd and as part of the evening’s show, presented as Felix Pandora and La Condesa Trudis.
The museum was Garcia and a friend’s idea, she says, sitting inside the museum in a blue rocking chair.
Behind her is a tall faceless doll, a muñecas limé, quirky mannikins found in Dominican homes.
On the wall across from her hangs a framed photo of Juan Pablo Duarte, the Dominican Republic’s founding father, its George Washington.
Below, on a shelf, sit enormous beach stones, tropical scenes hand-painted on their rounded surfaces.
Garcia points nearby to canvases on the wall, colorful paintings, the first in the series is a guitar.
She says not all the items in the Ateneo are specifically Dominican. She wants to celebrate all cultures in the American tapestry.
She arrived in Lawrence from Santa Domingo, the Dominican capital, in 1991, a single mother with three children.
She worked 20 years for the International Institute of Greater Lawrence, a nonprofit that helps refugees and immigrants gain a footing in their new land.
She noticed something missing in the Immigrant City, home to the largest Dominican population in the state and the second largest in the United States.
Other ethnic groups had their landmarks and gathering places.
“We need to do something to represent the Dominican (life),” she thought.
In late 2018 she finally decided to move on this idea by renting the long room with a high ceiling from Marianne Paley Nadel, then the owner of the Everett Mills.
The space was formerly a bike shop. Nadel remembers Garcia coming in and introducing herself and expressing confidence that they were going to be friends and reach agreement.
It was kismet. Or darn close.
In 2019, Garcia and friends with Dominican roots thought about the items they wanted to display in the museum.
They remembered what their mothers and grandmothers had on display in their homes and furnished the Ateneo and adjoining courtyard accordingly.
Outside, on the Everett’s red bricks are painted cutouts of butterflies, a powerful symbol in Dominican culture.
They represent the three Mirabal sisters, who were killed upon leading a resistance against longtime dictator Rafael Trujillo.
Trujillo himself was later killed but the memory of the Mirabal sisters remains cherished in an enduring symbol, flying butterflies.
About 10 years ago, Garcia, on a visit to the Dominican Republic, saw flying umbrellas displayed.
They looked festive, and she remembered them when the Ateneo took shape.
Here they are, an oasis of color set against the towering brick mill building.
Passers-by routinely duck in and take selfies with the umbrellas.
Some people put their faces in the empty cut-out boards of a Dominican couple in festival attire.
Instant humor, a photo stand in of Dominican life at its happiest.
The Ateneo, a nonprofit organization, survived the pandemic and continues its mission, keeping the Dominican culture alive for all, especially the youth, to see and experience.
In addition to Garcia, the Ateneo executive director, the team includes Porfirio Melendez, vice president, Arelis Cabral, secretary, and Lorenza Ramirez, assistant secretary.
For more information, call 978-996-2525, email Ateneodominicanoni@gmail.com or visit https://www.ateneodominicano.org/.
