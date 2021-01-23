LAWRENCE —A Superior Court judge has ruled that in Lawrence, Kendrys Vasquez will remain the city's mayor until November —denying the request of two city residents to overturn the home rule petition signed into law by Gov. Charlie Baker earlier this month.
As a result of the ruling made by Judge Kathleen McCarthy-Nyman on Friday, there will be no need for a special election, despite the request made by Dalia Diaz and Modesto Maldonado in court.
Following former mayor Daniel Rivera's resignation from office in mid-December with one year left in his term, the City Council had to decide what to do to determine his successor. While one option was to hold a special election — a costly measure that carried a COVID-19 risk —the council voted to send a home rule petition to the legislature for Baker to sign into law. That way, the city could bypass the charter's requirement to hold a special election.
Diaz, the owner of Rumbo newspaper, and Maldonado, a former Lawrence city councilor, told the judge Jan. 14, during a remote hearing for a preliminary injunction, that they believed the rights of Lawrence voters were being violated when the City Council passed the home rule petition 5-2 on Dec. 29. The pair called the vote "a farce perpetrated on the citizens hoping that no one would notice."
City Council President Kendrys Vasquez was sworn in as mayor on Jan. 8, the same day Rivera left office. According to the terms of the home rule petition, Vasquez will serve as mayor until the regularly scheduled November election before returning to his role as council president. City Councilor Marc Laplante has assumed the role of council president, with Jorge Gonzalez joining the council as its ninth member.
According to court documents filed Jan. 5, Diaz and Maldonado accused the City Council of acting illegally when it passed the petition. In court documents, Diaz and Maldonado said residents were unable to voice their opinions by way of a public hearing advertised 48 hours in advance before the City Council voted on the petition.
In court, the pair also said they believed then-mayor Rivera and councilors violated the open meeting law by holding a "private, illegal meeting" in which Maldonado said he "assumed" the home rule petition had been signed. When asked by the judge if he had proof such an "illegal" meeting had taken place, Maldonado said he did not, and that he only "assumed" that was the case — a claim Lawrence's First Assistant City Attorney Timothy Houten vehemently denied.
Further, said Houten, the defendants did not supply a verified complaint or an affidavit in support of their motion. Instead, the city received an unsigned email from Diaz and an undated, signed document from Maldonado, Houten wrote in his objection to their request for an injunction.
Houten told the judge he believed Diaz and Maldonado's claims to be based on speculation, since they did not suggest irreparable harm in their request.
"The irreparable harm for the city could be that we'd have a massive outbreak of COVID and that we'd have people dead," Houten said, explaining to the judge the potential ramifications of holding a special election.