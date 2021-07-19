LAWRENCE — It was a busy week of kickoff events and endorsements. And more and more mayoral campaign signs are being put up all over the city.
The race for Lawrence mayor is well underway. Mayor Kendrys Vasquez, Brian DePena, William Lantigua, Vilma Martinez-Dominguez, Doris Rodriguez and Raul Diaz have all pulled papers to run.
A bit of mayoral trivia
A big thank-you to Rich Padova, a professor at Northern Essex Community College with a specialty in local history. For the reporter's notebook, Padova has agreed to provide a weekly trivia question or historic tidbit regarding mayor's races in the city.
So here goes with this week's question:
"Who was the longest-serving mayor of Lawrence?"
Look for the answer at the end of this column.
Young people work for DePena
Pablo Mercado, a spokesperson for Brian DePena, reports younger people are becoming more involved with the campaign each day.
"As Brian's campaign intensifies, more young people have joined his campaign with a vision of inclusion, diversity and fair treatment," Mercado said.
"Youth working hard with Brian DePena for mayor, for our future," he added.
DePena believes "our youth are the future of this country, rich of opportunities for those who choose to work hard like myself."
This week, they assisted with the distribution of DePena's lawn signs, Mercado said.
'Powerful words' for Martinez-Dominguez
More than 200 people gathered at Terra Luna Cafe on Thursday night for Vilma Martinez-Dominguez's summer kickoff event, according to campaign spokesperson Ryan Schaefer.
A host of community leaders had powerful words to say about her candidacy, including campaign Chair Evan Silverio, state Sen. Barry Finegold, D-Andover, and Zoila Gomez, a Lawrence attorney and advocate.
“Your presence here tonight means you support an improved school system, you want better jobs and an increased economy, you believe in more affordable housing for residents, you want to improve public safety, and growth for business owners,” Silverios said. “You are here because you want your next mayor to be a clear reflection of its people and a person who can represent the city well."
Finegold noted the city just went through difficult times.
“There was not a stronger advocate to help people, to fight for people, that made sure that the city landed on their feet. Vilma stepped up, and I know because of that, she will be an incredible leader as mayor," he said.
Gomez said Martinez-Dominguez is a fighter and "she will fight for everything and everyone as mayor.”
That night, Martinez-Dominguez delivered an impassioned speech about her love for Lawrence, highlighting her work at the YWCA with victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, her role in the city securing funding for community health initiatives, and her commitment to prioritize the housing crisis, economic and small-business development, and COVID-19 relief, Schaefer said.
“We’re going to make history as the first Latina mayor in the city and the state!” she said, as the crowd broke out into thunderous applause.
Vasquez lauded as community 'champion'
State Rep. Marcos Devers, D-Lawrence, is the latest to throw his support behind Mayor Kendrys Vasquez.
In a statement released by Vasquez campaign staffer Nairoby Santos, Devers said, "Mayor Vasquez is one of our city’s most innovative and accessible leaders. He’s always been a champion for our community and in this race, he’s the champion our city needs."
"I am proud to endorse my friend and colleague Mayor Kendrys Vasquez," Devers said.
Vasquez also has the official backing of Lawrence City Councilors Celina Reyes, Maria Delacruz, Jorge Gonzalez and Jeovanny Rodriguez; Greater Lawrence Technical School Committee member Zoila Disla; former GLTS member Stephanie Infante; and Lawrence School Committee members Joshua Alba, Jonathan Guzman and Kassandra “Kassie” Infante, Santos reported.
“I’m supporting Kendrys Vasquez because as our chair, he worked with us in restarting our meetings after not being allowed to have one in the past year," Alba said. "He supported us and guided us through the process as a more experienced public official."
Infante said Vasquez "has been a fierce advocate for the elected School Committee by ensuring meetings are held and community voice is represented within meetings."
Guzman said he has known Vasquez for more than five years. They both share "a commitment to constructing a city in which every hardworking person can realize their hopes and dreams through education, decent work, safe community and fair pay."
"With new challenges looming for the City of Lawrence, it is clear that we need progressive leaders," Guzman said.
'Grateful' Abdoo takes a bow
District E City Councilor David Abdoo, a former mayoral candidate, announced he would not be seeking re-election — ending 20 years of service to the city.
Abdoo was initially a Planning Board member who later served four terms on the City Council representing South Lawrence neighborhoods. He was also one of 10 residents who ran for mayor in 2009 in the historic race to succeed Mayor Michael Sullivan.
In November 2009, Abdoo lost to then-Mayor William Lantigua.
In social media posts, Abdoo thanked all those who have supported him throughout the years. "I am especially grateful to every friend, neighbor, family, volunteer and supporter that allowed me this honor," he wrote.
So now, we will have to wait and see, observers and pundits alike, what Abdoo's next political move will be.
Important dates from city's election division:
July 30: Last day to obtain nomination papers.
Aug. 3: Last day for municipal candidates to submit nomination papers to the election division.
Aug. 19: Last day to submit objections to nomination papers, ballot questions and withdrawal of nomination papers.
Sept. 1: Last day to register to vote in city in the preliminary election.
Sept. 21: Preliminary city election. Polls open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Nov. 2: Final city election. Polls open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
And the answer is ....
Trivia question answer: John Buckley.
"By far, Buckley was the longest-serving mayor of Lawrence and was also one of the longest serving in Massachusetts. He served a total of 22 full years in staggered terms during the following years, inclusive: 1952 to 1965; 1972 to 1977; 1984 and 1985. He died on Feb. 3, 1997, at the age of 80 and is buried at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery," Padova said.
