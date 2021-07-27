HAVERHILL — Kids and adults are invited to a "Touch a Truck" event to be held on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the highway yard, 500 Primrose St. Rain date is Aug. 8. You can touch police cruisers and motorcycles, fire engines, ambulances, and highway vehicles.
Included are food, drinks and activities.
This event is sponsored by Mayor James Fiorentini and the city's Department of Public Works.Business networking breakfast planned
METHUEN — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a business networking breakfast Wednesday, Aug. 4, from 8 to 9:15 a.m. at Chick-fil-A, 73 Pleasant Valley St., Methuen. Cost is $10 for members and $20 for non-members and includes a complimentary continental breakfast and a business card drawing for door prizes. Pre-register and bring a potential new members for free. When they join, you will receive a free $50 restaurant gift card.
To register, visit merrimackvalleychamber.com under "Events."
Next Generation Leaders conference planned
NORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its Next Generation Leaders annual conference luncheon Friday, Aug. 6, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at China Blossom restaurant on Route 125.
Keynote speakers are co-authors of "Football Magic," Sean Stellato of Stellato Sports Agency, and his daughter Gianna Stellato, who will discuss goal setting and motivation.
Cost is $20 for members and $30 for future members and includes a hot plated lunch and complimentary soft drinks.
To register, visit merrimackvalleychamber.com under "Events."
Haverhill to be declared a Purple Heart Community
HAVERHILL — Haverhill will be the latest community in Massachusetts to be named a Purple Heart Community when it celebrates National Purple Heart Day on Saturday, Aug. 7, at 10 a.m. in GAR Park. The public is invited.
During the event, one Haverhill resident will be pinned with the Purple Heart, which is awarded to those members of the military who were killed or injured in combat.
Mayor James Fiorentini will read a proclamation naming Haverhill a Purple Heart Community in collaboration with the Military Order of the Purple Heart organization.
Organizers are asking businesses to show their support with purple themed decorations along with the American flag and are also being asked to provide a special feature or service commemorating the day.
"We're asking businesses to be creative and come up with ways to commemorate the day such as a themed meal or discounts for veterans," Haverhill Veterans Services Officer Luis Santiago said.
The event is being organized by Santiago, Keith Gopsill, Jr. Vice Commander of VFW Post 29, and City Councilor Thomas Sullivan.
Montessori schools to host block party on the boardwalk
HAVERHILL — Local Wildflower Montessori schools, Wisteria Montessori at 76 Merrimack St., Marigold Montessori at 26 White St. and Snowdrop Montessori, which slated to open this September at 181 Washington St., will host a community block party on the boardwalk at Harbor Place on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. Rain date is Aug. 8.
The event will include free, family-friendly activities including an exhibit of original artwork by the children of Marigold and Wisteria Montessori schools, a community mosaic project led by local artist Faith Benedetti and interactive science experiments. Children can participate in yoga, music and dance activities.
Youth organizations, VIP (Violence Intervention & Prevention), The Merrimack Valley NAACP Youth Council and the Model UN will be sharing information and hosting activities. Youth bands from Be Imagine Music Studio will perform, and Melanie Capalbo of Rise will lead a dance demonstration.
The public library will have free books and giveaways for all ages, as well as information on library services. Wisteria Montessori School will be offering school tours.
A screening of the movie, "From the Mixed-Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler" is at sundown. For a list of events, visit the Boardwalk Block Party Facebook page or send email to wildflowerblockparty@gmail.com.
The art curriculum used for the children’s exhibit and the block party programming are made possible by generous grant funding from the Haverhill Cultural Council.
Networking mixer planned
SALEM, N.H. — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold an in-person networking mixer Tuesday, Aug. 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tuscan Kitchen in Salem, New Hampshire.
This event includes complimentary appetizers, a cash bar, and a business card drawing for door prizes.
Cost is $10 for members and $20 for non members.
Register online at www.mvchamber.com under "Events."
Business Before Hours event planned
HAVERHILL — The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business Before Hours event at the River Street Cafe (558 River St.) Wednesday, Aug. 11, from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Free to members and $10 for non-members. The event includes networking, coffee, and freshly baked items.
To register, contact Melissa Seavey at melissa@haverhillchamber.com.
Talk on affordable housing planned
HAVERHILL — The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce will host Chrystal Kornegay, Executive Director of MassHousing, at the UMass Lowell iHub in the Harbor Place building at 2 Merrimack St., third floor, on Thursday, Aug. 12, from 10 to 11 a.m. Kornegay will discuss the importance of establishing homeownership programs especially among minorities to transform communities.Free to members and $10 for non-members.
To register, contact Melissa Seavey at melissa@haverhillchamber.com.
Yoga class support Boston Children's Hospital
SALEM, N.H. — Yoga Reaches Out, an annual, one-day yoga fundraising event, has introduced pop-up yoga classes to bring the yogi community together more often, and help raise funds for the research and care of children battling disease at Boston Children’s Hospital.
Register for the Yoga Reaches Out one-hour class to be held Aug. 14 from 9 to 10 a.m. at Drive Custom Fit in Tuscan Village with instructors Rebecca Gabryjelski, Tony Hajjar and Jake Bosse. This session is open to beginner and advanced yoga practitioners.
All pop-up, in person classes will comply with current CDC guidelines. While masks are not required, there will be appropriate social distancing at each venue.
There is no fee, but a suggested $25 donation or more upon registration is encouraged. All of the contributions made to Yoga Reaches Out go to the Every Child Fund, which enhances Children's Hospital’s research and resources and directly impacts the ability to save the lives of children.
To register for the class, visit online at https://tinyurl.com/9rennvae.
Next Art Walk is Aug. 14
HAVERHILL — The next downtown Art Walk is scheduled for Aug. 14 from 3 to 7 p.m.
Heaventown Haverhill will present musical performances in Washington Square and an open mic at The Switchboard, 43 Washington St. Next door at G’s is the local duo, The Tims.
Hip Hop artists Isvi and Jeff are at Stem, 124 Washington St. The Hula Hoop Jam in Columbus Park will feature Primitive Rubbish People and Alliance of Fire. Kate Karcz and Jamie Cain will perform at the Peddler’s Daughter on Wingate Street.
The Buttonwoods Museum at 240 Water St. hosts local artist Mark Hayden. The Haverhill Print Café presents Cynthia Mwaura and her pottery.
La Pizza Di Forno will present the photography of Nick Rao.
A children’s art show and interactive activities are at Community Action. Artists Amy Hamlet and Helen Duncan are at Ruth's House in Lafayette Square.
On Wingate Street, the Winged Rabbit will present works by Jordan Hancock while Sketches and Drips presents mandala artist Melissa Venti Morrison. Evens and Oddities on Emerson Street will be offering taxidermy art, dissections and specimen work.
The Burgess Building on Essex Street will host an exhibition by RiversEdge Photographic Society, an open studio with neon artist Nick McKnight and a wheel throwing demonstration by Lisa Hertel and David LeBlanc.
For a list of activities, visit Haverhill Art Walk Facebook event and Creative Haverhill website.
Haverhill Art Walk is supported by a grant from the Haverhill Cultural Council, a local agency that is supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council.