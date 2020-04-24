Heroes come in all shapes and sizes. They’re our teachers, our neighbors, our parents, our relatives and our friends.
We want to hear from our young readers: Who is your favorite hero?
Is it your neighbor who plays ball with you?
Is it your teacher who taught you how to read?
Is it your grandma who showed you how to bake cookies?
Or your uncle who helped you ride your first bike?
Maybe your hero is the nurse who lives on your street, the firefighter who protects your town, the grocer at the market, the babysitter who watches over you or the police officer who keeps you safe.
We want to celebrate the heroes of our young readers by spotlighting them on the Kids Corner page in the weeks ahead.
Please send us a photo or drawing of your hero along with a little information about why he or she is so special, including your hero’s full name and hometown. Don’t forget to include your full name, age, hometown and parents’ names, too.
Feel free to send along photos of your finished “Heroes of Today” coloring pictures, featured in today's print edition, along with your full name, age and hometown, and we’ll also feature those at the Kids Corner.
Email all submissions to Sonya Vartabedian at svartabedian@northofboston.com or mail them to me at the Kids Corner page, 100 Turnpike St., North Andover, MA 01845.