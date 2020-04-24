The Kids Corner is highlighting the bright side of spending more time at home during the coronavirus.
Have you read a good book or seen a good movie? Discovered a new app or video game? Tell us about it.
Maybe you’ve learned a new skill, like baking, sewing or gardening. Or spent more time on a hobby, like art, music or dance. Or perhaps you’re just having fun hanging out with your family or pets more.
Share your favorite things about home life with us, and feel free to include a photo or drawing with your answers that shows you doing what makes you happiest. Don’t forget to add your name, age, hometown and parents’ names, too. We’ll feature some of your favorite things on an upcoming Kids Corner page.
Email your submissions to Sonya Vartabedian at svartabedian@northofboston.com or mail them to Kids Corner page, 100 Turnpike St., North Andover, MA 01845.