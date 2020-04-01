LAWRENCE — The city has extended deadlines for real estate and personal property taxes, auto excise payments and water and sewer bills.
Interest and penalties on bills paid after their due date will be waived until June 30, Mayor Daniel Rivera said. Real estate taxes are due May 1.
Online fees for transactions made through https://epay.cityhallsystems.com/ will also be waived, the mayor said.
"We encourage everyone to pay real estate and personal property tax, excise tax, water and sewer bills. Pay what you can when you can by mail or online during the COVID-19 pandemic," Rivera said.
The extension does not apply to bills that are delinquent or past due, he added.
"We want to assure everyone that we will do our best to work with those impacted, either physically or economically, by the COVID-19 pandemic and who are unable to pay timely due to circumstances related to this crisis," Rivera said.