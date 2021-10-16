LAWRENCE — The firefighting family of Lawrence opened their doors to the public Saturday as a way to promote fire prevention month.
Dozens of families met with firefighters, got up close to fire trucks and learned about fire prevention at the headquarters at 65 Lowell St.
Coloring books illustrating fire safety and toy fire helmets were handed out. The Lawrence police department and the ambulance service from Lawrence General Hospital were also on hand to provide safety tips.
Marshall, the Dalmatian puppy from the TV series PAW Patrol made a special appearance. The Exchange Club of Lawrence and the Andovers donated and prepared hamburgers and hot dogs and provided pizza and water as well.