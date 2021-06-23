LAWRENCE — Four families were displaced Wednesday evening when a three-alarm fire ripped through a multifamily home on Trenton Street.
Flames and smoke could be seen from the top floor of the three-family home at 66-68 Trenton St. after the fire ignited shortly after 7 p.m.
Firefighters from Lawrence and mutual aid crews worked for about an hour to knock down the blaze.
Fire Chief Brian Moriarty praised the firefighters’ work and “aggressive interior attack” as he announced the fire was under control about 8:30 p.m.
Firefighters from at least eight area fire departments responded to the city to fight the fire and cover Lawrence’s stations.
Utility companies Eversource and National Grid were notified and asked to cut gas and power to the building.
The American Red Cross was asked to assist four families — 20 people — displaced by the fire.
The building at 66-68 Trenton St., built in 1890, is owned by Payita Real Estate Co. and valued at $392,000, according to city assessing records.
The fire’s cause was not immediately clear.
Firefighters from Methuen, Andover, Lowell, Haverhill, Dracut, Middleton, North Reading and Salem, New Hampshire, responded to the fire as did a Lawrence General Hospital rehab crew.
This was the second major fire in Lawrence this month. On June 10, 17 residents were displaced after a fire in a Shawsheen Court apartment complex.
The three-alarm fire caused about $3 million damage to the apartment building, officials said.
It was a tough night for North of Boston firefighters as Peabody also had a three-alarm blaze downtown at 16 Warren St.
