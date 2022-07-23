LAWRENCE -- Mayor Brian A. DePena has extended the heat emergency for the city, meaning hydrants, water parks and swimming pools are open all weekend to help residents cool off.
A heat alert remains in effect across Massachusetts until Sunday with the temperatures ranging from 95 to 104 degrees, according to a press release from the mayor's office.
“We are closely monitoring the weather alerts in our area to act accordingly.” DePena said. “I encourage everyone to limit the exposure to outdoors activities. The hours at our state swimming pools were also extended by DCR, use them as needed. Please, stay hydrated and use our spray bars located in some of our parks.”
The city’s hydrant spray bars are active from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Sunday.
The locations for the hydrants are as follows:
• Campagnone Common Park
• Philip J. O'Connell Park in South Lawrence
• Bourgoin Square Park (West Street)
• Storrow Park (High Street)
• Beacon Projects
• Hancock Projects
Water parks and pools are available at the following locations and hours:
168 Newbury St. and West Street Park will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
State swimming pools available:
• Lt. Colonel Edward J. Higgins Swimming Pool, 180 Crawford St., open from 11:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.
• Geisler Memorial Swimming Pool, 50 High St., open 11:15 am to 6:45 p.m.
