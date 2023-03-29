LAWRENCE — A local man was arrested Wednesday and charged in the fatal shooting of another Lawrence man March 17, according to District Attorney Paul Tucker.
Hector Raul Aybar-Soto, 26, faces a first-degree murder in connection with the death of Christopher Garcia, 24, Tucker announced in a release.
Aybar-Soto will likely be arraigned Thursday in Lawrence District Court, he said.
The Lawrence Police Department received multiple of 911 calls just before midnight that day, reporting shots fired and a man down near 216 Walnut St.
Officers found Garcia suffering from a gunshot wound.
The murder has been investigated by members of the Essex County District Attorney’s Office State Police Detective Unit and detectives from the Lawrence Police Department.
