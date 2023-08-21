ALBANY, N.H. – A Lawrence father was killed Sunday when he tried to rescue a mother and child from the Swift River, police said.
Vincent Parr, 37, was identified as the man who died after the incident on the Passaconaway roadside of the Swift River, east of the Albany covered bridge, according to a statement released by New Hampshire State Police.
"The mother and child became stuck in an area with fast moving water. The father attempted to rescue them and ultimately became caught in the current himself. The mother and child got to shore, and bystanders helped bring the victim to the shoreline where CPR was performed. He was ultimately pronounced deceased," according to the statement.
State police dispatch got a call at 12:33 p.m. Sunday, police said.
Responding agencies included troopers from Troop E state police and marine patrol, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, United States Forest Service Law Enforcement, United States Forest Service Rangers, and the Conway Fire Department.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has additional details is asked to contact N.H. State Police – Marine Patrol Lt. Crystal McLain at (603) 227-2113 or Crystal.H.McLain@dos.nh.gov.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.