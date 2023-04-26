LAWRENCE — A runway model and mother, Keyla Caba battled Crohn’s, an inflammatory bowel disease, for a decade.
Four years ago, when her body repeatedly failed to respond to medications and treatments, Caba made the decision to have her large intestine removed and have an ostomy.
At age 38, she only recently experienced any significant length of time without symptoms.
“This is the very first time I’ve been in remission from Crohn’s,” she said.
This weekend, Caba has organized a fashion show fundraiser to raise money for IMYOO, a group that researches Crohn’s, Ulcerative Colitis and other inflammatory digestive issues.
The event, “Bridging the Gap Fashion Show Charity Event,” is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at the Spicket River Brewery at 56 Island St.
Inflammatory bowel disease is a term that refers to Crohn’s disease and Ulcerative Colitis, two inflammatory conditions that affect as many as 1.6 million Americans, most diagnosed before age 35, according to information posted by Johns Hopkins University.
The diseases are often difficult for others to understand.
“It takes a lot out of you ... You can look healthy and people don’t understand the trouble you are having,” she said.
Close friend Frances Morales noted Caba has been involved in many local issues including improving health care, addressing the climate crisis and examining housing issues in the city.
Caba’s 13-year-old son also suffers from Crohn’s — another motivating factor.
“It is one reason why this cause is so important to her to keep pushing forward and not giving up,” wrote Morales in an email to The Eagle-Tribune.
Caba also works with two non-profits, Color of Crohn’s and Chronic Illness, and Patients Rising Now, she said.
“Both of these non-profits help support chronic illness patients and advocate regarding many other topics. They have given her the strength to advocate amongst our legislators here in Massachusetts and in (Washington, D.C.) to improve healthcare for so many who are suffering from this disease,” Morales said.
Caba also obtained a proclamation from the state marking Oct. 1 annually as “Ostomy Awareness Day,” she said.
Much of the items at his weekend’s event, including the venue, are being donated. In addition to the fashion show, there will be food, drinks, hair and makeup artistry, massages, raffle items and more, Caba said.
“It’s going to be an amazing time for an amazing cause,” she said.
Tickets can be purchased through eventbrite.com. General admission is $50 and VIP tickets are $70.
The research by IMYOO will specifically target what happens in the lining of the intestine during a flare-up of the diseases.
Caba said this type of research “is the first of its kind.”
“This will take us closer to finding a cure,” she said.
