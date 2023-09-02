LAWRENCE — As a retired school principal and longtime school board member, Patricia Mariano was concerned when she heard the city made a $2.7 million payment in a scam or fraudulent scheme.
The payment, believed to be related to two multi-million building projects in the city, is now under investigation by local and federal authorities, officials confirmed this week.
It’s unclear if the city will be able to get the money back.
“I just worry about these schools. I can’t wait to see them go up,” said Mariano, who was principal at the Leahy elementary school which is under construction.
The new schools are extremely important to “the city and the kids,” she noted. ‘
A $103.7 million building project is underway at the Leahy School. The other project, at the Oliver School, is expected to cost $132 million. Federal and state money is being used for both projects.
Mayor Brian DePena, in a written statement, confirmed on Thursday evening a probe into the $2.7 million payment was underway.
DePena met with city and school officials earlier Thursday to address criminals that “have attempted to defraud the City of Lawrence school system by posing as a service provider,” he said.
“I would like to inform our residents that local and federal authorities are investigating the matter and it looks very promising,” he said
DePena said to “prevent future incidents of this nature, I have directed both IT and Finance to implement systematic safeguards and tighten verification processes that will alert us to fraudulent cyber attempts.”
Officials have not said who made the payment in question and whether investigators have any suspects or persons of interest.
Those convicted of federal wire fraud charges face up to 30 years in prison and fines of up to $1 million. State charges could also apply.
Reached for comment Friday afternoon, City Councilor Jeovanny Rodriguez said he was concerned about the payment and subsequent investigation and also a lack of information shared with city councilors.
He said he was still not privy to specific information and had been given roughly the same information as the media.
“But we are not the press. We are the city council,” said Jeovanny Rodriguez, who chairs the council’s budget and finance committee.
“When we talk about working together, it means a lot more than just saying the words...I think we should be informed,” Rodriguez said.
If the money is gone Rodriguez said taxes would need to be raised for a year to recoup that kind of money.
“We don’t want that to happen. This means a lot to the taxpayers,” he said. ‘’
City Council President Marc Laplante hopes councilors can be briefed on the specifics at some point.
“There is currently an open investigation by the federal government. While I am not privy to its details, I am placing an item before the City Council to get details about the investigation when it’s completed,” he said.
