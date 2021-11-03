LAWRENCE — Voters Tuesday rejected a tax increase to pay part of the cost of building a new, $103.7 million Leahy School on Erving Avenue.
City voters cast 4,696 ballots in favor and 4,925 against the question — resulting in the measure failing by 229 votes, according to unofficial election results released late Tuesday night.
Students at the current Leahy School, which is overcrowded, crumbling and in disrepair, are some of the poorest in the city and state.
Patricia Mariano, a retired 40-year Lawrence educator and former Leahy School principal, has been a driving force behind the construction of a new school. She was disappointed to learn the ballot question had not passed.
At 100 years old, the Erving Avenue building has some of the poorest students in both the city and the state, explained current principal Ethel Cruz, who also supported the building project.
Both mayoral candidates supported the project, although Brian DePena expressed concern over the long-term tax impact of the project and competing needs in the city.
DePena won the mayor’s race Tuesday, defeating interim Mayor Kendrys Vasquez by a vote of 6,093 to 5,338.
Of the $103.7 million price tag, some $61.3 million in funding would have been available from the state’s school building fund. But for the project to move forward, voters must approve a tax override to borrow $42.4 million to fund the remainder of the project. The vote would increased property taxes for all the city’s residential and business property owners.
The state is also providing funds for two other projects in Lawrence, including $49 million for a new police station and nearly half of $132 million for the new Olive Partnership School.
The Lawrence Teachers Union also supported the project, said Kimberly Barry, union president.
