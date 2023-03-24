BOSTON — After weeks of silence from the House of Representatives on Auditor Diana DiZoglio’s announcement that she plans to audit the Legislature, the counsel for the House responded on Friday, saying the state constitution “explicitly and repeatedly prohibits” the action.
“That your office has the legal authority to conduct an audit of the General Court is a claim entirely without legal support or precedent, as it runs contrary to multiple, explicit provisions of the Massachusetts Constitution, and is wholly unnecessary as the public currently has full and ready access to the House’s financial information,” House Speaker Ron Mariano wrote in a letter addressed to DiZoglio.
Mariano wrote that he “respectfully denied” DiZoglio’s attempt to audit the body, and said the suggestion that she has the authority to do so “violates basic separation of powers principles that the Supreme Judicial Court has called ‘fundamental ... to our form of government.”
In a statement responding to Mariano’s letter, DiZoglio said Friday that she is “not asking for permission.”
“I find it disappointing the Speaker is fighting an audit of what is happening in the people’s house, where the people’s business is conducted, using the people’s money. We are not asking for permission and will continue conducting our audit as planned to help increase transparency, accountability and equity for everyday families,” she said.
The development raises questions about how DiZoglio will audit parties that believe she is out of bounds, and whether a court judgement may be sought.
The state auditor’s governing statute says the office must audit the “accounts, programs, activities and functions” of “all departments, offices, commissions, institutions and activities of the commonwealth, including those of districts and authorities created by the general court.”
The same section also gives the state Superior Court “jurisdiction to enforce the production of records that the department requires to be produced pursuant to this section, and the court shall order the production of all such records within the scope of any such audit.”
House of Representatives’ counsel James Kennedy disputes that the auditor’s governing statute gives DiZoglio’s office authority to audit the Legislature, saying it “omits any reference to the General Court, and Section 12 as a whole, reveals that an audit of the General Court could not have been contemplated.”
He adds that the section of the statute that says the office is able to audit “departments” “encompasses only agencies and offices within the executive branch and not the other separate branches of government.”
Kennedy brings up several other points in his letter, including that the House has the “exclusive” and “absolute” authority to “settle the rules and orders of proceeding” in the chamber; and that the Supreme Judicial Court previously ruled “that such ‘procedural statutes are not binding upon the Houses’ and that each ‘branch, under its exclusive rule-making constitutional prerogatives, is free to disregard or supersede such statutes by unicameral action.’”
Kennedy also references comments made by DiZoglio’s predecessor, Suzanne Bump, who he writes said, “the Legislature is not an agency or department but rather another branch of government and, thus, subject to protections under the separation of powers doctrine.”
When DiZoglio raised the idea of auditing the Legislature on the campaign trail, former Auditor Bump told CommonWealth Magazine that the auditor lacks authority to do so, prompting DiZoglio to respond that the Legislature should not be exempt from accountability.
When the auditor, who previously served in both the House and Senate and was well-known for her clashes with leadership over transparency issues, announced the audit earlier this month, she said she hopes the move will “increase transparency, accountability and equity in an area of state government that has been completely ignored.” She added, “Historically, the Legislature has been a closed-door operation, where committee votes have been hidden from the general public, and legislation has been voted on in the dark of night.”
During a taping of WCVB’s On The Record, which will air on Sunday, Mariano said he believes DiZoglio is overreaching, WCVB reports.
“We operate independently and we’re judged on what we do. I don’t need someone with a political agenda, who’s in the Executive Branch, passing judgment on me,” Mariano told OTR.
The Legislature is exempt from public records law and has come under criticism for keeping committee vote tallies private. Most joint committees do not publicly share a breakdown of how every lawmaker votes in the polls that advance or kill legislation, and the House and Senate do not take recorded votes even on most of the bills that make their calendars.
DiZoglio included in her engagement letters to the House and Senate that her office would be reviewing “budgetary, hiring, spending and procurement information, as well as information regarding acting and pending legislation, the process for appointing committees, the adoption and suspension of House and Senate rules and the policies and procedures of the House and Senate.”
Both chambers hold a public debate on their operating rules each session; the process of appointing committees is done behind closed doors.
Mariano wrote in his letter to DiZoglio on Friday that the House’s financial accounts are publicly available online, and that “any performance assessment of the House of Representatives relative to its budgeting, hiring, spending and procurement, active and pending legislation, committee appointments, legislative rules, and its policies and procedures are the sole constitutional purview of the Members elected to the House of Representatives.”
DiZoglio told GBH recently that she is hoping to not have to involve the courts, but that she is willing to do so “if necessary.”
“I hope that the courts do not have to be involved in this conversation,” she said. “They shouldn’t have to be involved in this conversation. That is a path that I said I would take if necessary, but ... I’m hoping that legislative leadership will come around.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.