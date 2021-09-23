LAWRENCE — Just a tick under 22 percent of the city’s registered voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s election.
Analysis from the elections division at City Hall shows 9,084 of the city’s 41,301 registered voters went to the polls. The turnout was right on target by election officials, who predicted 20 to 25 percent of registers voters would turn out Tuesday.
The headliner of the election was the five-way race for mayor. Interim Mayor Kendrys Vasquez and City Councilor Brian DePena were the top two vote-getters. Their names will now be on the ballot for the Nov. 2 general election after edging out challengers Vilma Martinez-Dominguez, William Lantigua and Doris Rodriguez.
Vasquez earned the top number of votes, 3,704, followed by DePena, with 3,247 votes. Martinez-Dominguez had 1,193 votes, followed by Lantigua with 781 votes and Rodriguez with 99 votes, according to numbers released by the Lawrence elections division.
The last day to register to vote in the Nov. 2 election is Oct. 13 by 8 p.m. at the elections division at City Hall, 200 Common St.
Poll workers for the Nov. 2 election are also needed, said Daniel Tavor, city election division worker.
Other contested races in Tuesday’s preliminary election included the councilor at large and District E city council seats.
Here are the tallies for other races on Tuesday’s ballot:
City Councilor at Large: Voters picked top 6: Incumbent Pavel Payano, 4,157; Incumbent Celina Reyes, 3,499; incumbent Ana Levy, 3,387; Richard Russell, 1,848; Frederick Diaz, 1,385; and, Kelvin Moreno-Garcia, 1, 351. Frank Bonet Rosado, with 960 votes, did not make the ballot for the general election.
District A city councilor: Incumbent Maria De La Cruz, 737, and Richard Rodriguez, 451. Both go to final ballot.
District B city councilor: Incumbent Estela Reyes, 1,070.
District C city councilor: Incumbent Jorge Gonzalez, 546, and Gregory De Rosario, 789. Both go to final ballot.
District D city councilor: Incumbent Jeovanny Rodriguez, 995.
District E city councilor: Voters pick top 2: Stephan Infante, 953, and Jhovanny Martes-Rosario, 340. Guillermina Martinez, 298, and Jose Madera, 228, do not make the ballot for the general election.
District F city councilor: Incumbent Marc Laplante, 1,001.
District A School Committee: No candidates.
District B School Committee: No candidates.
District C School Committee: Lenin Roa, 1,118.
District D School Committee: No candidates.
District E School Committee: Incumbent Patricia Mariano, 1,627.
District F School Committee: Incumbent Jonathan Guzman, 997.
Greater Lawrence Technical School Committee: Incumbents Zoila Disla, 4,825, Vivian Marmol, 3,486, Incumbent Leo Lamontagne, 2,989, and Olga Tejeda, 2.587. Top 6 so all four make the final ballot.
There were write-ins in many races. Election workers are tabulating and making lists of the write-ins, which will be publicly available in about a week, according to officials.
Election results from Tuesday can be viewed on cityoflawrence.com under the elections division.
