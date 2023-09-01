LAWRENCE — The 100th Feast of the Three Saints is here, opening Friday night with marching and music, and winding down Sunday with confetti and a cantata.
In between will be singing, playing, cooking, eating and all the feast traditions that for over a century have come to define the religious and cultural gala.
These include the torchlight parade, the Sunday morning Mass, the raising of children to the vara to present an offering, and the Moment of Glory.
Also, fervent chants.
“Con vera fede!” With true faith!
“Viva Sant Alfio!” Long live St. Alfio!
Shouted with “il fevore,” extra ferverncy, this being the 100th.
Right after last year’s 99th feast, St. Alfio Society President Tony Palmisano was already hearing from people planning to come to the 100th feast to honor their families and rekindle memories.
These were people with roots in the Common Street neighborhood where the feast is held and home to the St. Alfio Society, 20 Common, which organizes the feast.
For the 100th, the society recruited a lengthy list of vendors whose stations will stretch to Jackson Street. Entertainment will take place on two large stages; refreshments at two beer and wine tents; and dinners and a cultural corner under the marquee tent at Common and Union streets.
The society brought in the 33-member Three Saints Sicilian (Tre Santi Siciliani) Orchestra and a celebrated tenor for the occasion. They hail from the Trecastagni region, from whicg Italian immigrants first carried the Saints’ tradition to Lawrence a century ago.
The musicians will be marching, singing and playing traditional feast and folk music. Also tunes from Italian films. This in addition to a line-up of 15 singers and bands, including the St. Alfio Band.
What began in the 1920s as a humble procession for Italian-Americans living in Lawrence has become a weekend celebration drawing thousands of visitors from the Merrimack Valley and beyond.
The society’s roots go back to a meeting at a Jackson Street house in Lawrence where seven founders gathered: Alfio Bonaccorsi, Antonio Coco, Antonino Murabito, Salvatore Pulvirenti, Giovanni Santuccio, Ignazio Scuderi and Gaetano Torrisi.
Today, the society has 170 members, dozens of whom meet and plan, haul and install, and serve and oversee the three-day fiesta.
A century ago, the society extended lifelines — food, job leads, paid burial expenses, as well as bonds of faith — to families in the Italian enclave.
Soon the immigrants restored, in their new home, Lawrence, the old country tradition of hosting a feast for brothers Saint Alfio, Saint Filadelfo and Saint Cirino.
In the year 253, the brothers refused to renounce their Christian faith and were tortured and killed by order of the Roman Imperial Court and government officials and at the hands of soldiers, according to sources transcribed by 16th century monks.
Since then and to this day believers say the saints’ have heard their prayers and interceded on their behalf.
Faith, fellowship and philanthropy, through scholarships and charitable giving, remain foundational.
“The principles (the Society) was founded on are the same principles today,” Palmisano said earlier. “Keeping the traditions alive — of our Italian culture and our faith in the martyred saints.”
Under the big-white tent by 20 Commoon St. will be an exhibit displaying of feast memorabilia, courtesy of St. Alfio Society members Joe Bella and Rich Padova, both of whose families came to Lawrence from Sicily.
Bella, 77, has been to every feast since birth except for ‘66 and ‘67 when he was operating field artillery in Vietnam with the U.S. Army.
His family were Feast-goers from the start.
His maternal grandmother, Josephine Petralia, came to Lawrence from Via Grande in Sicily in 1893 and married Rosario Montalto, a stone mason who would come home from work a ghostly white, covered in stone dust.
Bella remembers the excitement he felt as a 10-year-old, standing before the three saints in the feast conveyance, called a vara.
“I was lifted up,” he said. “I had money in my hand and turned around and kissed Saint Cirino on the foot.”
He longed to catch one of the cannon-fired parachutes bearing pictures of the saints, but, unfailingly, they drifted south, well beyond his grasp.
“They are not coming here,” he remembers thinking. “I was so mad.”
But he has a feast parachute in his collection, and, like thousands of others, has caught the feast feeling.
Let the feasting begin. The fiesta.
Viva St. Alfio.
