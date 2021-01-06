Unruly crowds attacking police officers and breaching security barriers was something Congressman Seth Moulton saw as a U.S. Marine at war.
"I never imagined it as a U.S. congressman in America," said Moulton, D-Salem, Massachusetts, in a tweet from the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon.
As supporters of President Donald Trump breached security barriers and stormed the U.S. Capitol, current and former politicians and others from Massachusetts and New Hampshire reacted with disgust and concern for America's democracy. One person was shot and killed during the melee.
Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney was one of first to put the blame squarely on Trump.
"This is what the president has caused today, this insurrection," Romney told the New York Times on Wednesday afternoon.
Romney is now a Republican U.S. Senator for Utah.
The MassGOP also issued a statement saying, "What's going on right now at the U.S. Capitol is not what Republicanism is about."
"We are the party of law and order. Those individuals rioting and storming the halls of Congress must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," the MassGOP tweeted.
Even those who previously appeared to be allies of Trump denounced the unrest.
"There is nothing patriotic about what is occurring on Capitol Hill. This is third world style anti-American anarchy," tweeted U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, a Republican from Florida.
Vice President Mike Pence, tweeted, "Peaceful protest is the right of every American but this attack on our Capitol will not be tolerated and those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican, blamed Trump for the chaos in the Capitol building.
"It's not what Democracy is all about," Christie said in a televised interview.
Dic Donohue, a retired police sergeant wounded in the hunt for the Boston Marathon bombers, tweeted "Pure insanity," after the Trump supporters stormed their way into the Capitol building.
Massachusetts Congresswoman Lori Trahan, D-Westford, tweeted that she and her staff were "sheltering in place in the Capitol complex."
"We are safe and awaiting further direction from Capitol Police," Trahan wrote. "I am praying for the officer, members, staff and reporters who are in danger, and for our nation on this dark, dark day."
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu tweeted that what was happening "is not Democracy ... It is chaos and violence."
He added, "It is un-American and must stop immediately."
Former Massachusetts state Sen. Barbara L'Italien tweeted the "25th amendment should be invoked as the POTUS stoked this."
State Rep. Christine Minicucci, D-North Andover, tweeted, "This is a coup. This is white supremacy. This is domestic terrorism."
New Hampshire Congressman Chris Pappas tweeted that he and his staff had "evacuated our office and was told by Capitol police outside to get as far away from the complex as I safely could."
Pappas added, "The atmosphere outside the Capitol is highly, highly charged, and we all know exactly why."
And he further tweeted, "I hope to get back as soon as I can to confirm the election results."
Political analyst Mary Anne Marsh, who lives in Massachusetts, tweeted, "The U.S. Capitol looks like the State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan last summer that was stormed by (Trump) supporters with guns. The past year was a dry run for this day and now Washington looks like a banana republic overrun by a mob.
She added, "And every GOP who helped Trump is guilty."
U.S. Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., tweeted that he and his staff are safe and "sheltering in place, and following the guidance and protocols of Capitol Police."
Later Wednesday afternoon, Markey tweeted "As soon as the Capitol is secure, Congress must cast our votes affirming the results of the Electoral College so that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are sworn in January 20."
"This is how we respond to this assault on our democracy. By reaffirming it. Democracy will prevail," Markey said.
Late Wednesday afternoon, President-elect Joe Biden addressed the country on TV. He called Wednesday's activities at the Capitol building "an assault on the rule of law."
"The words of a president matter no matter how good or bad that president is," Biden said.
He called on Trump to immediately go on TV and "demand an end to this siege."
"Today's reminder is a painful one that democracy is fragile," Biden said.
"So President Trump, step up," said Biden, calling on Trump to condemn "the mob" that stormed the nation's Capitol building today.
Trump did release a video statement Wednesday afternoon, saying the election was stolen from him, which officials have repeatedly said is untrue. Trump asked the protesters to leave the area, still denouncing the election results.
Massachusetts State Police issued a statement saying they were monitoring developments and protest activity in Washington, D.C. "as well as planned demonstrations in our state."
State police said they "will be prepared to ensure that any protestors in our areas of jurisdiction are able to freely express their right to demonstrate provided they do so peacefully and with respect for the rights, safety, and property of others."
