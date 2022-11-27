METHUEN — After being under construction for nearly a year-and-a-half, the $4.6 million Loop83 apartment complex has opened its doors.
The four-story building is located on a seven-acre parcel at 83 Pleasant Valley St. and is minutes from Rte. 213, I-93 and I-495.
“This is a great project, right next to The Loop,” said State Rep.-elect Ryan Hamilton during the Nov. 18 ribbon-cutting event.
Lauren Parkhurst, community manager of Loop83, said residents began moving in at the beginning of October. As of Nov. 18, 30 of the building’s 156 units were occupied.
The size of each apartment ranges from 788 square feet for a one-bedroom unit to 1,578 square feet for a three-bedroom unit.
“We want to elevate everyone’s living experience,” said Parkhurst.
Based on the building’s pristine appearance, that should not be difficult to achieve. Some of the amenities include a heated, in-ground pool, a 24-hour fitness center and yoga room as well as a resident lounge with a billiard table. The building’s parking lot can accommodate 273 vehicles with private, single-car garages available for rent.
“The place is gorgeous, you’re in a great location,” Mayor Neil Perry said to Parkhurst.
The pet-friendly building also has 39 units which have been designated as affordable housing. For 70 percent of the affordable units, preference was given to applicants who live in Methuen, are city employees, have children in the Methuen Public Schools or are employed by a business in the city.
Jack Wilson, the city’s director of Economic and Community Development, also lauded the opening of the complex.
“It’s become its own neighborhood here,” he said.
However, not everyone is pleased by the arrival of Loop83.
During a prior interview, City Council Chairman DJ Beauregard said the development is a “lost opportunity for Methuen.”
“We don’t need more apartment complexes or storage facilities,” he said, adding that the city’s focus should be on the new Master Plan.
Beauregard had also taken issue with the number of affordable units at Loop83.
“Only 25% of the units in this complex are designated as ‘affordable,’” he said. “This means that the folks who rent the other 117 units at market rates will probably need to fork over an arm and a leg to live there.”
The plans for Loop83 had been in motion since 2016. At that time, the intention was to construct a five-story building with 175 units. However, this sparked pushback from abutters and the plan was reconfigured to its current arrangement.
