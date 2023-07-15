TUESDAY, JULY 18
ANDOVER: Technology Help Desk
Tuesdays
Have questions about your phone, tablet, or other device. A team of tech experts will be here to help!
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
HAVERHILL: Classic Crime Capers
Join us Tuesdays in July for classic crime capers! Today we watch The Killing (1956) starring Sterling Hayden and directed by Stanley Kubrick. A career crook enlists help for a brazen racetrack robbery.
10 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: AgeSpan Mobile Market
Held on the 3rd Tuesday of the month
Fresh food and non-perishable grocery items are available at no cost to Merrimack Valley residents of all ages.
10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Boys & Girls Club, 136 Water Street
Info: 978-946-1279 / Email: rortiz@agespan.org
METHUEN: Amazing Hero Art with Rob Surette (All Ages)
Come welcome artist Rob Surette, a master artist for Disney, DC, LucasFilms, Dreamworks, and more -- come watch him speed-paint enormous images of heroes from around the world in this inspiring presentation!
10-11 a.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
GROVELAND: Senior CharlieCard Day
Residents 65+ are eligible for a reduced MBTA fare when they sign up for a Senior CharlieCard. The Senior CharlieCard is valid for eight years and the reduced fare rate is up to 50% off.
10:30 a.m., Town Hall, 183 Main Street
Must bring: a copy of either their state ID, a valid driver’s license, or a passport.
Register: 978-372-1101
HAVERHILL: Creation Station (Ages 3-5)
Experiment with some new types of art, materials, and styles. Wear old clothes--sometimes we get messy!
11 a.m. - 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Refresh Relax Yoga
Tuesdays (starting July 11)
A gentle and therapeutic yoga for everyone. This class does not utilize a chair.
2:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
ANDOVER: Felted Rainbow Patched (Teens)
Make a fun, needle felted badge!
3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
LAWRENCE: Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss (Virtual)
Held on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month
5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, Boys & Girls Club, 136 Water Street
Register for link: Email: chession@agespan.org
Info: 978-946-1279 / Email: rortiz@agespan.org
ANDOVER:The Forgotten Literary Life of New England Villages (Virtual)
Whatever did New Englanders do on long winter evenings before cable, satellite and the internet? In the late 1800s, our rural ancestors used to create neighborhood events to improve their minds.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
WEDNESDAY, JULY 19
HAVERHILL: New Member Coffee
New to the Chamber or just simply want to learn more about the Chamber? Join us for coffee and refreshments at this casual informational event.
8-9:30 a.m., Roaster Coffee Bar, 181 Groveland Street
Register: 978-373-5663 / www.haverhillchamber.com
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Wednesdays, June 14 to October 28
10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, 155 Haverhill Street
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
Questions? Email: info@groundworklawrence.org
METHUEN: Pop Up Art School: Felted Rainbow Patches (Ages 11-18)
Make a fuzzy felted patch with wool. Pick from four rainbow designs. Use the finished piece as a patch on a jacket, or frame it for a unique piece of art. Pop Up Art School will show you how to use a barbed needle and wool roving to make this cool accessory. Needle felting is fun and easier than it looks!
11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
HAVERHILL: 'Enhance Fitness' Class
Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays
A free moderate impact exercise program for older adults. Includes strength training, aerobic activity, flexibility and balance. Participants can move at their own pace while sitting or standing.
12 p.m., Haverhill YMCA, 81 Winter Street
Must register: Stephanie: 978-374-0506
HAVERHILL: Family Movie Night: Super Mario Bros
6-8 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
SALISBURY: Christian Concert Series
Wednesdays, June 28 – August 23
Don't miss this performance by Calvary Bible Worship Team Centerpoint Praise Band & Friends! Arrive early and enjoy a great family atmosphere. Plenty of food stands, restaurants, arcades, gift stores, the Oceanfront Boardwalk, plus the new carousel pavilion, and more! Bring beach/lounge chairs to enjoy the concert, as seating is limited. Free admission.
6:45-9 p.m., Salisbury Beach
Cost: $5 for parking at Broadway Parking
In the event of rain, concerts will be held at the Surfside Cafe.
Info: www.ChristianFilmProductions.org
ANDOVER: Cribbage Club
Stop by the Activity Room to play cribbage and make some new friends!
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Summer Scholarship Fund Organ Concert
Kevin Nell from Worcester, MA will be playing works by Cook, Beach, Still, Mendelssohn, Dupre, De Jong, Laurin and Vierne. The concert is sponsored by Janet Pletcher and Kathleen Taylor. Scholarships will be awarded to two recent high school graduates.
7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Cost: $15 for adults, $10 for students with ID, $5 for children
Tickets: At the door or online at www.mmmh.org
Questions? 978-685-0693
