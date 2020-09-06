LAWRENCE — Few things this year will go on as normal, but for lovers of the annual Mahrajan festival, at least there’s still the food.
While most weekend festivities around Lawrence went online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, parishioners of Saint Anthony Maronite Church were still able to serve their renowned Lebanese food — including falafel, shawarma, kibbee and pastries.
Meals were available takeout-style at a drive-thru to help raise money for Catholic parishes devastated by the Aug. 4 explosion in Beirut. Food sale proceeds will be donated to Beirut relief.
Food could be ordered over the phone or at the drive-thru at 145 Amesbury St., on Saturday and will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 6.
In normal years the Mahrajan has been a weekend-long festival attracting friends and family from out of town for a celebration of Lebanese culture with music and dancing along with the food.
This year it’s masks and social distancing with some music thrown in while people picked up their orders.
“We will do our best to have a festive environment while respecting all the requirements related to COVID,” said Antony Abi Awad, church secretary.