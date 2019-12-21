LAWRENCE — Holiday cheer filled the parish hall of Lawrence’s Esperanza Academy Saturday night as Kelsy Duran and 14 singers from her KDuran Music program made a joyful noise through music during a winter recital.
Performing traditional festive songs along with religious selections, Duran’s students—70 percent of whom have special needs—practiced what they learned over the last three months in front of family, friends, Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque and others the weekend before Christmas. Duran called the event a night to “celebrate achievement.”
“I just feel like no one really knows the ability that special needs kids have, so just being able to come here, see what they can do and hear these Christmas songs we all love—and see them enjoy singing to you—is a whole other level of joy,” she said. “It’s a whole new experience.”
Duran, who offered remarks during the concert in both English and Spanish, said students practiced individually and in groups prior to Saturday’s show. “If they need help pronouncing the letter ‘S,’ we’ll sing songs that have a lot of the ‘ssss’ sound, like “Silent Night.” Duran said.
When creating the set list, Duran and her staff took great care to choose songs that would “meet students where they’re at,” she added.
Several students in Duran’s winter program took part in lessons through scholarships provided through EforAll and State Sen. Barry Feingold, the business owner said. Duran hopes to crowd-source donations so other Merrimack Valley youth can attend her songwriting-themed program in the spring, she said.