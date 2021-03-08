ANDOVER — Emergency personnel recovered a man's body from the Merrimack River on Sunday afternoon, according to police spokesperson Lt. Eddie Guy.
The man has not been identified, Guy said.
The body was recovered near 400 River Road, Guy said. Emergency personnel parked near the road and had to walk through the woods to recover the body, he said.
The cause of death is unknown, said Carrie Kimball, spokeswoman for the Essex District Attorney's Office.
State police and Andover police are investigating, she said.