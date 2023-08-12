TUESDAY, AUGUST 15
ANDOVER: Men's Breakfast
Enjoy pancakes, sausages, home fries, orange juice and coffee with a presentation on “The Beatles” by Jack McShane.
8:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: $6 per person
Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
METHUEN: Kick off to Kindergarten
Do you have children entering kindergarten in the fall? Bring them to this community fair, which helps prepare children and their families for starting off in the Methuen Public Schools. Hear a story, meet the superintendent, learn about local agencies and organizations, climb on a school bus, and more! No registration is necessary.
9-11 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
LAWRENCE: AgeSpan Mobile Market
Held on the 3rd Tuesday of the month
Fresh food and non-perishable grocery items are available at no cost to Merrimack Valley residents of all ages.
10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Boys & Girls Club, 136 Water Street
Info: 978-946-1279 / Email: rortiz@agespan.org
LAWRENCE: Animal Adventures
11 a.m. - 12 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info/register: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
GROVELAND: Crafternoons (Ages 6+)
Join for a book, a snack and a creative activity. Program will be held outdoors some weeks. Dress to get messy!
2-3:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
GROVELAND: World War II Presentation
Local historian Lee Thomas will talk on World War II. Lee will uses music and pictures to assist in his narration. Lee will also allow his audience the opportunity to share thoughts and ask questions.
2-3 p.m., Nichols Village, 1 Nichols Way, off Main Street
Register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
LAWRENCE: YA Movie Night
The Teen Room finishes their summer-long Spiderman movie marathon with “Spiderman: No Way Home”.
2:30-4:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Must register: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
LAWRENCE: Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss (Virtual)
Held on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month
5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, Boys & Girls Club, 136 Water Street
Register for link: Email: chession@agespan.org
Info: 978-946-1279 / Email: rortiz@agespan.org
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 16
ANDOVER: 50+ Job Seekers Networking Group (Virtual)
If you are unemployed and actively looking, underemployed, seeking a new career direction, re-entering the job market after a long employment gap, or recently retired and looking for your "Encore Career", this networking group program is perfect for you.
Meets on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month
9:30-11:30 a.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Wednesdays
Come and support your local farmers, to get fresh products, and connect with your neighbors.
10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, 155 Haverhill Street
info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
LAWRENCE: 'Bring Your Own Lunch' program
DCR Research – Dynamic, Proactive, Applied and Inclusive by Dr. Don Kent, research director with the state's Department of Conservation and Recreation.
12-1 p.m., Lawrence Heritage State Park, 1 Jackson Street at Canal Street
Cost: Free and open to the public
Cold water and snacks are provided and free parking is available in a visitor lot on Mill Street behind Lawrence Heritage.
Info: Rich Padova: 978-794-1655
ANDOVER: Bereavement Support Group
Come support each other and discuss some of the ways the loss of someone significant can affect our lives.
2 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
METHUEN: Mindfulness in Motion with Robert Rivest
Learn the basics of mindfulness in a fun, entertaining way. Listen and move along with simple stories and humorous tales that bring mindfulness principles to life.
2-3 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
GROVELAND: Chess Club (Ages 7+)
Wednesdays
Players will be placed with those of their ability when possible. Learn and practice this exciting and challenging game with others in the community!
6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
GROVELAND: Wednesday Night Book Club
All are welcome!
6:30-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
LOWELL: 'The Abstract Connection: Exploring Art through Whistler and Degas'
Paul Ingbretson, a professional artist and instructor, delves into the personal and artistic relationship between world-renowned artists Whistler and Degas.
6:30 p.m., Whistler House Museum of Art, 243 Worthen Street
RSVP by August 14: dgain@whistlerhouse.org
Info: 978-452-7641 / www.whistlerhouse.org
METHUEN: Yoga Class
Join certified instructor Kristin Cole for a yoga class suitable for all skill levels. Please bring a yoga mat (if you have one), a water bottle, and wear comfortable clothes that will allow easy movement.
6:30-7:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
SALISBURY: Christian Concert Series
Wednesdays, June 28 – August 23
Don't miss this performance by Just Worship Fireside Worship! Arrive early and enjoy a great family atmosphere. Plenty of food stands, restaurants, arcades, gift stores, the Oceanfront Boardwalk, plus the new carousel pavilion, and more! Bring beach/lounge chairs to enjoy the concert, as seating is limited. Free admission
6:45-9 p.m., Salisbury Beach
Cost: $5 for parking at Broadway Parking
In the event of rain, concerts will be held at the Surfside Cafe.
Info: www.ChristianFilmProductions.org
ANDOVER: Cribbage
Stop by the Activity Room to play cribbage and make some new friends!
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Organ Concert
Anne Horsch of Munich, Germany will play works by Bach, Grieg, Elgar, Idenstam, Hilden and Fjellestad on the Great Organ.
7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Cost: $15 for adults, $10 student with ID, $5 for children
Tickets/info: 978-685-0693 / www.mmmh.org
