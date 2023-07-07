SATURDAY, JULY 8
NEWBURYPORT: Tall Ship Tours
June 29 – July 9
This summer, the Custom House Maritime Museum is proud to host the tall ship replica Nao Trinidad as it sails into Newburyport flying the Spanish flag.
Docked at Waterfront Park
Info: www.customhousemaritimemuseum.org
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Farmers Market
(Saturdays, June 24-October 28)
Come shop for fresh fruits, veggies, local wine, bread, and more! There will be food demos, local music and activities for children.
9 a.m. — 1 p.m.,10 Church Street (Bradford Common)
Info: 978 872-7535 / www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
ANDOVER: Andover Farmers Market
Saturdays, June 17 – October 14
Connecting local farmers, artisans and the community through the joy of local food. Whether you come for carrots or conversation, it is a place to nourish the body, mind and spirit.
10 a.m. — 2 p.m., South Church, 41 Central Street
Info: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverfarmersmarket.com
ANDOVER: Stories on the Steps (Ages 0-5)
Join us for an outdoor storytime featuring songs, stories and fun!
10-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Saturdays, June 14 to October 28
10 a.m. — 5 p.m., O’Connell South Common, 65 S. Union Street
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
Questions? Email: info@groundworklawrence.org
ANDOVER: Puzzle Race
Can your team complete a jigsaw puzzle faster than your friends and neighbors?
2-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: On Screen: Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers embark on an epic quest to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Starring Chris Pine. Rated PG-13
2-4:15 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
NEWBURYPORT: Pop Up Drawing Event
The cast of Theater in the Open’s “Lady Windermere’s Fan” will pose in costume, while Sierra Gitlin, Administrative Assistant at the Museum of Old Newbury presents a brief history of the work and life of this enigmatic Newburyport native. This event is open to all, whether you want to draw, observe the drawing, learn about Ethel, or experience costumes evocative of the Gilded Age. Free and open to the public.
3-5 p.m., Newburyport Art, 65 Water Street
Info: 978-465-8769 / www.newburyportart.org
METHUEN: Independence Day Fireworks Celebration
Performances from 3 bands, games, 360 Video Booth, playful characters, food trucks, face painting, fireworks, and more!
5:30-10 p.m., The Loop, 90 Pleasant Valley Street
Rain date: Sat., July 15
Info: www.cityofmethuen.net
SUNDAY, JULY 9
NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Sundays
June 18 – October 1
10 a.m. — 1 p.m., First and Main Streets
30+ vendors with all your favorite seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh baked goods, aromatic coffee, crusty bread, the freshest seafood, amazing local craft vendors, live music, and so much more!
Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org
Questions? Email: info@northandoverfarmersmarket.org
ANDOVER: Board Games Club
Drop by the Activity Room to play some games and make some new friends.
1-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
MONDAY, JULY 10
ANDOVER: Stories on the Steps (Ages 0-5)
Join us for an outdoor storytime featuring songs, stories and fun!
10-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Sprouting Scientists (Ages 3-5)
Your young children will enjoy stories and hands-on activities that show them how fun and intriguing science can be.
10-10:45 a.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
HAVERHILL: ‘Enhance Fitness’ Class
Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays
A free moderate impact exercise program for older adults. Includes strength training, aerobic activity, flexibility and balance. Participants can move at their own pace while sitting or standing.
12 p.m., Haverhill YMCA, 81 Winter Street
Must register: Stephanie: 978-374-0506
ANDOVER: Fix-IT Shop
Bring your lamps, small appliances, chairs, small tables and any other small project and this group will try to fix it.
1-3 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: $5 plus parts for seniors (ID required). $10 plus parts for non-seniors and non-residents. $2 diagnostics fee.
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
GROVELAND: Mondays in the Garden: Stories and Soil
Do you enjoy gardening or playing in the dirt? If so, join us for some stories and help us tidy up the Reading Garden all summer long. Each week will be different, but may include weeding, deadheading, watering, digging for worms, fairy houses and more! All ages are welcome, including teens that are encouraged to volunteer. Stay for as little or as long as you like! Dress for a messy time.
2-2:45 p.m., outside at Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
The program will be cancelled on bad weather days, library holiday closings, June 26 and August 21. Questions? Email: bdaley@langleyadamslib.org
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Teen Retro Movie
Teens are invited to watch a throwback movie from decades past! This week we’ll be watching “The Goonies” (PG).
2-4 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
ANDOVER: DIY Papermaking (Teens)
Make your own paper with 3D printed frames
3-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Mandala Suncatchers (Teens)
Paint beautiful mandala suncatchers
3-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Find Your Voice: Mason Jar Frames (Ages 11-18)
Find your voice with this creative keepsake! Come decorate a mason jar picture frame. Mason jars and craft supplies will be provided. Please provide your own picture, 3 inches x 5 inches or smaller.
4-5 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters
Knit with the Knit-a-Bitters group! Bring a mask, your knitting materials, and socialize!
6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Monday Night Movie
Come watch “Puss in Boots – The Last Wish” (Rated PG).
6:30-8:30 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
ANDOVER: English At Large Conversation Group
Join a conversation group for English language learners.
7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
GROVELAND: Hybrid Program: Families in Film
From generational families (The Barrymores, Redgraves, Howards...), siblings (The Hemsworths, Waylans, Arquettes...) to aunts and nieces & uncles and nephews (The Coppolas, Julia Roberts...) You name it, you’ll learn about it!
7-8 p.m., via Zoom or in-person at Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info/register for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
