SATURDAY, JULY 8

NEWBURYPORT: Tall Ship Tours

June 29 – July 9

This summer, the Custom House Maritime Museum is proud to host the tall ship replica Nao Trinidad as it sails into Newburyport flying the Spanish flag.

Docked at Waterfront Park

Info: www.customhousemaritimemuseum.org

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Farmers Market

(Saturdays, June 24-October 28)

Come shop for fresh fruits, veggies, local wine, bread, and more! There will be food demos, local music and activities for children.

9 a.m. — 1 p.m.,10 Church Street (Bradford Common)

Info: 978 872-7535 / www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

ANDOVER: Andover Farmers Market

Saturdays, June 17 – October 14

Connecting local farmers, artisans and the community through the joy of local food. Whether you come for carrots or conversation, it is a place to nourish the body, mind and spirit.

10 a.m. — 2 p.m., South Church, 41 Central Street

Info: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverfarmersmarket.com

ANDOVER: Stories on the Steps (Ages 0-5)

Join us for an outdoor storytime featuring songs, stories and fun!

10-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Saturdays, June 14 to October 28

10 a.m. — 5 p.m., O’Connell South Common, 65 S. Union Street

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

Questions? Email: info@groundworklawrence.org

ANDOVER: Puzzle Race

Can your team complete a jigsaw puzzle faster than your friends and neighbors?

2-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: On Screen: Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers embark on an epic quest to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Starring Chris Pine. Rated PG-13

2-4:15 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

NEWBURYPORT: Pop Up Drawing Event

The cast of Theater in the Open’s “Lady Windermere’s Fan” will pose in costume, while Sierra Gitlin, Administrative Assistant at the Museum of Old Newbury presents a brief history of the work and life of this enigmatic Newburyport native. This event is open to all, whether you want to draw, observe the drawing, learn about Ethel, or experience costumes evocative of the Gilded Age. Free and open to the public.

3-5 p.m., Newburyport Art, 65 Water Street

Info: 978-465-8769 / www.newburyportart.org

METHUEN: Independence Day Fireworks Celebration

Performances from 3 bands, games, 360 Video Booth, playful characters, food trucks, face painting, fireworks, and more!

5:30-10 p.m., The Loop, 90 Pleasant Valley Street

Rain date: Sat., July 15

Info: www.cityofmethuen.net

SUNDAY, JULY 9

NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Sundays

June 18 – October 1

10 a.m. — 1 p.m., First and Main Streets

30+ vendors with all your favorite seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh baked goods, aromatic coffee, crusty bread, the freshest seafood, amazing local craft vendors, live music, and so much more!

Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org

Questions? Email: info@northandoverfarmersmarket.org

ANDOVER: Board Games Club

Drop by the Activity Room to play some games and make some new friends.

1-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

MONDAY, JULY 10

ANDOVER: Stories on the Steps (Ages 0-5)

Join us for an outdoor storytime featuring songs, stories and fun!

10-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: Sprouting Scientists (Ages 3-5)

Your young children will enjoy stories and hands-on activities that show them how fun and intriguing science can be.

10-10:45 a.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

HAVERHILL: ‘Enhance Fitness’ Class

Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays

A free moderate impact exercise program for older adults. Includes strength training, aerobic activity, flexibility and balance. Participants can move at their own pace while sitting or standing.

12 p.m., Haverhill YMCA, 81 Winter Street

Must register: Stephanie: 978-374-0506

ANDOVER: Fix-IT Shop

Bring your lamps, small appliances, chairs, small tables and any other small project and this group will try to fix it.

1-3 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Cost: $5 plus parts for seniors (ID required). $10 plus parts for non-seniors and non-residents. $2 diagnostics fee.

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

GROVELAND: Mondays in the Garden: Stories and Soil

Do you enjoy gardening or playing in the dirt? If so, join us for some stories and help us tidy up the Reading Garden all summer long. Each week will be different, but may include weeding, deadheading, watering, digging for worms, fairy houses and more! All ages are welcome, including teens that are encouraged to volunteer. Stay for as little or as long as you like! Dress for a messy time.

2-2:45 p.m., outside at Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

The program will be cancelled on bad weather days, library holiday closings, June 26 and August 21. Questions? Email: bdaley@langleyadamslib.org

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Teen Retro Movie

Teens are invited to watch a throwback movie from decades past! This week we’ll be watching “The Goonies” (PG).

2-4 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

ANDOVER: DIY Papermaking (Teens)

Make your own paper with 3D printed frames

3-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Mandala Suncatchers (Teens)

Paint beautiful mandala suncatchers

3-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: Find Your Voice: Mason Jar Frames (Ages 11-18)

Find your voice with this creative keepsake! Come decorate a mason jar picture frame. Mason jars and craft supplies will be provided. Please provide your own picture, 3 inches x 5 inches or smaller.

4-5 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters

Knit with the Knit-a-Bitters group! Bring a mask, your knitting materials, and socialize!

6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Monday Night Movie

Come watch “Puss in Boots – The Last Wish” (Rated PG).

6:30-8:30 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

ANDOVER: English At Large Conversation Group

Join a conversation group for English language learners.

7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

GROVELAND: Hybrid Program: Families in Film

From generational families (The Barrymores, Redgraves, Howards...), siblings (The Hemsworths, Waylans, Arquettes...) to aunts and nieces & uncles and nephews (The Coppolas, Julia Roberts...) You name it, you’ll learn about it!

7-8 p.m., via Zoom or in-person at Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info/register for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

