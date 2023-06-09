SATURDAY, JUNE 10

HAVERHILL: Vintage Yard Sale

Rocks Village Memorial Association’s June fundraiser to support the preservation and maintenance of the Hand Tub House and Toll House Museum.

8 a.m. — 3 p.m., Hand Tub House, 1 River Road

Info: www.rocksvillage.org

HAVERHILL: Scenic Motorcycle Ride to Benefit Veterans

The ride, which takes place rain or shine, will be followed by a cookout featuring food, music and raffles. Opening ceremony starts at 10:15 a.m.

Registration from 8:30-10 a.m., American Legion Post 4, 1314 Main Street

Entry is $25 per rider and $15 each for passengers and walk-ins.

Info: 978-373-6885 / www.theamericanlegionhaverhillma.org

METHUEN: Second Field of Honor Dedication Ceremony

For each $100 donation, a flag will be displayed in the field, to be returned to donors with a six-foot pole, mounting bracket and custom dog tags with honoree’s information on it. Those with a flag from a previous Methuen Field of Honor may fly it again for a donation of $25.

9 a.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Questions? Veterans Services Director Paul Jensen at 978-983-8585

LAWRENCE: 50th Anniversary Block Party

Celebrate with games, food, raffles, entertainment, private library tours, and more!

11 a.m. — 2 p.m., O’Neill Park, 65 Lawrence Street

Info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Food Fair

Come enjoy a delicious meal, purchase your favorite food items, pastry, gifts, raffles, and more. Choice of Lamb Shish, Losh and Chicken Kebab Dinners, Kheyma and Vegetarian Dinners and Falafel. Eat in or Take-out.

11 a.m. — 6 p.m., St. Gregory Armenian Church of the Merrimack Valley, Jaffarian Hall, 158 Main Street

Info: Sharke Der Apkarian: 978-808-0598 / Sossy Jeknavorian: 978-853-8130

ANDOVER: Poetry Series

Andover Bookstore welcomes you to their inaugural reading with local poets Helena Minton and Kathleen Aponick. Come be inspired and celebrate a shared love of poetry!

3-4 p.m., Andover Bookstore, 74 Main Street

Info: 978-475-0143 / www.andoverbookstore.com

ANDOVER: Folk Music Coffeehouse Concert

Singer-songwriter Sue Horowitz will perform. She is a Jewish composer whose album of secular music debuted at No. 3 on the FAI Folk charts.

7 p.m., Temple Emanuel in Andover, 7 Haggetts Pond Road

RSVP: www.templeemanuel.net

Questions? 978-470-1356

HAVERHILL: Free Spring Concert

Includes a movement of the Telemann Viola Concerto with soloist Hannah Longo as well as arrangements of other classics by Mozart, Haydn, Dvorak; and pops such as Star Wars, Beach Boys and The Magnificent Seven.

7 p.m., Universalist Unitarian Church, 16 Ashland Street

NORTH ANDOVER: Kim Richey

Crossroads Music Series welcomes two-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Kim Richey.

8 p.m., 190 Academy Road

Cost: $31 per person

Tickets/info: www.crossroadsmusicseries.org

SUNDAY, JUNE 11

HAVERHILL: Vintage Yard Sale

Rocks Village Memorial Association’s June fundraiser to support the preservation and maintenance of the Hand Tub House and Toll House Museum.

8 a.m. — 3 p.m., Hand Tub House, 1 River Road

Info: www.rocksvillage.org

ANDOVER: Board Games Club

Drop by the Activity Room to play some games and make some new friends.

1-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

MONDAY, JUNE 12

NORTH ANDOVER: Oh Baby! Lapsit (Ages 0-18 months)

Come join this supportive and engaging infant program that provides early literacy opportunities for babies and their caregivers through interactive song, movement, and fingerplay. Siblings are welcome.

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

ANDOVER: Ribbon Cutting Celebration

11:30 a.m., ShoYu Restaurant and Bar Ribbon, 40 Park Street

Info: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com

ANDOVER: Climate Action Plan Update

1-2:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Narcan Training

The life you save may be a loved one. Take home Narcan provided.

6-7 p.m., Somebody Cares New England, 358 Washington Street

Register: www.eammonsheart.org

ANDOVER: English At Large Conversation Group

This group will meet Monday evenings from June 12 — August 14 (no class June 19 or July 3). All adults who want to practice their English speaking skills are welcome at our groups.

7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: Stranger than Fiction Book Group

June’s Book is “Symphony for the City of the Dead: Dmitri Shostakovich and the Siege of Leningrad” by M.T. Anderson. New members are always welcome!

7-9 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.com

TUESDAY, JUNE 13

ANDOVER: Ride Share Opportunities from your Smartphone

Learn about Uber and Lyft as well as real-time bus maps and more!

10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

ANDOVER: 100 Years of Boston Comedy

Learn about the long history of humor in Boston and New England with Nick Zaino.

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Beginning Chapter Book Chat

Currently discussing the book “Unlucky Lottery Winners of Classroom 13” by Honest Lee and Matthew Gilbert. All are welcome!

4 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

METHUEN: Composting Made Easy

Learn valuable tips on how you can become a backyard composter and help make your garden the envy of friends and neighbors. Backyard compost bins will be available for purchase at this workshop.

6:30-7:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.com

