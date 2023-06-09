SATURDAY, JUNE 10
HAVERHILL: Vintage Yard Sale
Rocks Village Memorial Association’s June fundraiser to support the preservation and maintenance of the Hand Tub House and Toll House Museum.
8 a.m. — 3 p.m., Hand Tub House, 1 River Road
Info: www.rocksvillage.org
HAVERHILL: Scenic Motorcycle Ride to Benefit Veterans
The ride, which takes place rain or shine, will be followed by a cookout featuring food, music and raffles. Opening ceremony starts at 10:15 a.m.
Registration from 8:30-10 a.m., American Legion Post 4, 1314 Main Street
Entry is $25 per rider and $15 each for passengers and walk-ins.
Info: 978-373-6885 / www.theamericanlegionhaverhillma.org
METHUEN: Second Field of Honor Dedication Ceremony
For each $100 donation, a flag will be displayed in the field, to be returned to donors with a six-foot pole, mounting bracket and custom dog tags with honoree’s information on it. Those with a flag from a previous Methuen Field of Honor may fly it again for a donation of $25.
9 a.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Questions? Veterans Services Director Paul Jensen at 978-983-8585
LAWRENCE: 50th Anniversary Block Party
Celebrate with games, food, raffles, entertainment, private library tours, and more!
11 a.m. — 2 p.m., O’Neill Park, 65 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Food Fair
Come enjoy a delicious meal, purchase your favorite food items, pastry, gifts, raffles, and more. Choice of Lamb Shish, Losh and Chicken Kebab Dinners, Kheyma and Vegetarian Dinners and Falafel. Eat in or Take-out.
11 a.m. — 6 p.m., St. Gregory Armenian Church of the Merrimack Valley, Jaffarian Hall, 158 Main Street
Info: Sharke Der Apkarian: 978-808-0598 / Sossy Jeknavorian: 978-853-8130
ANDOVER: Poetry Series
Andover Bookstore welcomes you to their inaugural reading with local poets Helena Minton and Kathleen Aponick. Come be inspired and celebrate a shared love of poetry!
3-4 p.m., Andover Bookstore, 74 Main Street
Info: 978-475-0143 / www.andoverbookstore.com
ANDOVER: Folk Music Coffeehouse Concert
Singer-songwriter Sue Horowitz will perform. She is a Jewish composer whose album of secular music debuted at No. 3 on the FAI Folk charts.
7 p.m., Temple Emanuel in Andover, 7 Haggetts Pond Road
RSVP: www.templeemanuel.net
Questions? 978-470-1356
HAVERHILL: Free Spring Concert
Includes a movement of the Telemann Viola Concerto with soloist Hannah Longo as well as arrangements of other classics by Mozart, Haydn, Dvorak; and pops such as Star Wars, Beach Boys and The Magnificent Seven.
7 p.m., Universalist Unitarian Church, 16 Ashland Street
NORTH ANDOVER: Kim Richey
Crossroads Music Series welcomes two-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Kim Richey.
8 p.m., 190 Academy Road
Cost: $31 per person
Tickets/info: www.crossroadsmusicseries.org
SUNDAY, JUNE 11
HAVERHILL: Vintage Yard Sale
Rocks Village Memorial Association’s June fundraiser to support the preservation and maintenance of the Hand Tub House and Toll House Museum.
8 a.m. — 3 p.m., Hand Tub House, 1 River Road
Info: www.rocksvillage.org
ANDOVER: Board Games Club
Drop by the Activity Room to play some games and make some new friends.
1-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
MONDAY, JUNE 12
NORTH ANDOVER: Oh Baby! Lapsit (Ages 0-18 months)
Come join this supportive and engaging infant program that provides early literacy opportunities for babies and their caregivers through interactive song, movement, and fingerplay. Siblings are welcome.
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
ANDOVER: Ribbon Cutting Celebration
11:30 a.m., ShoYu Restaurant and Bar Ribbon, 40 Park Street
Info: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com
ANDOVER: Climate Action Plan Update
1-2:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Narcan Training
The life you save may be a loved one. Take home Narcan provided.
6-7 p.m., Somebody Cares New England, 358 Washington Street
Register: www.eammonsheart.org
ANDOVER: English At Large Conversation Group
This group will meet Monday evenings from June 12 — August 14 (no class June 19 or July 3). All adults who want to practice their English speaking skills are welcome at our groups.
7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Stranger than Fiction Book Group
June’s Book is “Symphony for the City of the Dead: Dmitri Shostakovich and the Siege of Leningrad” by M.T. Anderson. New members are always welcome!
7-9 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.com
TUESDAY, JUNE 13
ANDOVER: Ride Share Opportunities from your Smartphone
Learn about Uber and Lyft as well as real-time bus maps and more!
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
ANDOVER: 100 Years of Boston Comedy
Learn about the long history of humor in Boston and New England with Nick Zaino.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Beginning Chapter Book Chat
Currently discussing the book “Unlucky Lottery Winners of Classroom 13” by Honest Lee and Matthew Gilbert. All are welcome!
4 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
METHUEN: Composting Made Easy
Learn valuable tips on how you can become a backyard composter and help make your garden the envy of friends and neighbors. Backyard compost bins will be available for purchase at this workshop.
6:30-7:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.com
