SATURDAY, AUGUST 19

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Farmers Market

(Saturdays, June 24-October 28)

Come shop for fresh fruits, veggies, local wine, bread, and more! There will be food demos, local music and activities for children.

9 a.m. — 1 p.m., 10 Church Street (Bradford Common)

Info: 978 872-7535 / www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

ANDOVER: Andover Farmers Market

Saturdays, June 17 – October 14

Connecting local farmers, artisans and the community through the joy of local food. Whether you come for carrots or conversation, it is a place to nourish the body, mind and spirit.

10 a.m. — 2 p.m., South Church, 41 Central Street

Info: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverfarmersmarket.com

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Saturdays

Come and support your local farmers, to get fresh products, and connect with your neighbors.

10 a.m. — 5 p.m., O’Connell South Common, 65 S. Union Street

info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

SUNDAY, AUGUST 20

NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Sundays

June 18 – October 1

10 a.m. — 1 p.m., First and Main Streets

30+ vendors with all your favorite seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh baked goods, aromatic coffee, crusty bread, the freshest seafood, amazing local craft vendors, live music, and so much more!

Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org

Questions? Email: info@northandoverfarmersmarket.org

NEWBURYPORT: African Drum Classes

Sundays

Classes offer a traditional African rhythms in a supportive learning community, on a drop in basis. Drums provided or bring your own.

5:30-6:30 p.m., The Dance Place, Tannery, Water Street

Cost: $15/class

Info: Call or text: 978-509-4821

NORTH ANDOVER: Sunday Concert Series

Don’t miss Alice & The Groove Diggers, a 5-piece band playing classic rock, specializing in upbeat songs to get you up and dancing!

6 p.m., North Andover Town Common, 800 Massachusetts Ave

Info: www.northandoverma.gov

MONDAY, AUGUST 21

ANDOVER: Morning Book Discussion

Meets on the 3rd Monday of the month

This month’s selection is “Fifty Words for Rain” by Asha Lemmie.

10:30-11:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Benefit Golf Tournament

Sign up now for the 19th Annual Tee Off for The Arc!

11 a.m., Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane

Cost: $200 individual or $750 for a foursome

Tickets/info: www.thearcofghn.org

LAWRENCE: Literacy Learning & Love Event

1-3 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Info/register: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

LAWRENCE: Kindness Rocks

Come paint the rocks to send messages of encouragement to those who need it.

2-3:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

ANDOVER: Teen Weekly Activity: Cards for Home Delivery Patrons

Make cards to include in our deliveries for patrons who can’t get to the library!

3-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Art Club (Ages 6-11)

Art Club is back and this month we are learning all about Hilma AF Klint and her abstract artwork.

4-5 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters

Mondays

Knit with the Knit-a-Bitters group! Bring a mask, your knitting materials, and socialize!

6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

GROVELAND: Author Talk (Hybrid)

Historical Author Vanessa Riley is back! “The Island Queen” author has based another book on the life of an extraordinary Black woman from history: Haiti’s Queen Marie-Louise Coidavid (the widow of Henry I).

7-8 p.m., in-person or via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info/link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you