SATURDAY, AUGUST 19
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Farmers Market
(Saturdays, June 24-October 28)
Come shop for fresh fruits, veggies, local wine, bread, and more! There will be food demos, local music and activities for children.
9 a.m. — 1 p.m., 10 Church Street (Bradford Common)
Info: 978 872-7535 / www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
ANDOVER: Andover Farmers Market
Saturdays, June 17 – October 14
Connecting local farmers, artisans and the community through the joy of local food. Whether you come for carrots or conversation, it is a place to nourish the body, mind and spirit.
10 a.m. — 2 p.m., South Church, 41 Central Street
Info: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverfarmersmarket.com
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Saturdays
Come and support your local farmers, to get fresh products, and connect with your neighbors.
10 a.m. — 5 p.m., O’Connell South Common, 65 S. Union Street
info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
SUNDAY, AUGUST 20
NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Sundays
June 18 – October 1
10 a.m. — 1 p.m., First and Main Streets
30+ vendors with all your favorite seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh baked goods, aromatic coffee, crusty bread, the freshest seafood, amazing local craft vendors, live music, and so much more!
Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org
Questions? Email: info@northandoverfarmersmarket.org
NEWBURYPORT: African Drum Classes
Sundays
Classes offer a traditional African rhythms in a supportive learning community, on a drop in basis. Drums provided or bring your own.
5:30-6:30 p.m., The Dance Place, Tannery, Water Street
Cost: $15/class
Info: Call or text: 978-509-4821
NORTH ANDOVER: Sunday Concert Series
Don’t miss Alice & The Groove Diggers, a 5-piece band playing classic rock, specializing in upbeat songs to get you up and dancing!
6 p.m., North Andover Town Common, 800 Massachusetts Ave
Info: www.northandoverma.gov
MONDAY, AUGUST 21
ANDOVER: Morning Book Discussion
Meets on the 3rd Monday of the month
This month’s selection is “Fifty Words for Rain” by Asha Lemmie.
10:30-11:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Benefit Golf Tournament
Sign up now for the 19th Annual Tee Off for The Arc!
11 a.m., Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane
Cost: $200 individual or $750 for a foursome
Tickets/info: www.thearcofghn.org
LAWRENCE: Literacy Learning & Love Event
1-3 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info/register: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
LAWRENCE: Kindness Rocks
Come paint the rocks to send messages of encouragement to those who need it.
2-3:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
ANDOVER: Teen Weekly Activity: Cards for Home Delivery Patrons
Make cards to include in our deliveries for patrons who can’t get to the library!
3-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Art Club (Ages 6-11)
Art Club is back and this month we are learning all about Hilma AF Klint and her abstract artwork.
4-5 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters
Mondays
Knit with the Knit-a-Bitters group! Bring a mask, your knitting materials, and socialize!
6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
GROVELAND: Author Talk (Hybrid)
Historical Author Vanessa Riley is back! “The Island Queen” author has based another book on the life of an extraordinary Black woman from history: Haiti’s Queen Marie-Louise Coidavid (the widow of Henry I).
7-8 p.m., in-person or via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info/link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
